Editor’s Note: On Dec. 8, Gov. Jay Inslee extended several COVID-19 restrictions through at least Jan. 4, including a ban on indoor dining. Outdoor dining for parties of five or fewer is still permitted, so please call or check the website of an establishment if you’d like to know what they offer.

The holidays look very different this year. To curb the spread of COVID-19, state health authorities have shut down indoor dining and are advising that people keep dinner gatherings as small as possible. But this list of restaurants in the Seattle area offering Christmas meals and specials to go might help you find the holiday splurge that makes your day special — or at least one that eliminates any cooking stress.

Bookmark this page and check back periodically because this list will be updated through the Monday of Christmas week. If you’d like to submit a restaurant to be added, please fill in the form at the end of the list below.

Check websites/Facebook pages or call for information on menu items, prices and more. Note that some establishments require patrons to reserve meals ahead of time.

Key: PU = Pickup; DV = Delivery; OS = Outdoor seating

Seattle

Atrium Kitchen at Pike Place Market (Downtown): Holiday Entertaining Party Provisions, Elegant Holiday Dinner and Traditional Holiday Dinner options available until sold-out, for takeout and limited delivery. Order online. $12-$90. 93 Pike St. Suite 101, Seattle; 206-829-9525; atriumkitchenpikeplace.com. [PU, DV]

Advertising

Ballard Mandarin (Ballard): Open on Christmas Day for takeout. 5500 Eighth Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-782-5531; ballardmandarin.com. [PU]

Bluwater Bistro (Leschi): Dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 11 a.m. includes a starter, entree with sides and dessert for dine-in or takeout. Takeout feast for six including salad, turkey or prime rib, sides, pie and a bottle of wine also available for takeout. Reserve or order online. $175/serves six (takeout only), $44/person, $19/ages 12 and under. 102 Lakeside Ave., Seattle; 206-328-2233; bluwaterbistro.com. [PU, OS]

Damoori Kitchen (Magnolia): Lebanese-inspired holiday menu with a la carte appetizers, sides, entrees and desserts for takeout. Preorders available until Monday, Dec. 21, or while supplies last. Available for pickup Wednesday, Dec. 23, or Christmas Eve. Order online. Prices and servings vary. 3101 W. Jameson St., Seattle; 206-257-5947; damoorikitchen.com. [PU]

D&E (Pioneer Square): Christmas Eve packages with choice of a king crab leg dinner, prime rib dinner or roasted trout dinner. Christmas Day package with several pre-prepared meal options including turkey pot pie and crab and squash agnolotti. Optional add-ons also available. Order online for pickup on Christmas Eve. $90-$280/Christmas Eve packages for two or four, $8-$60/Christmas Day pre-prepared options. 314 Second Ave. S., Seattle; 206-445-7472; pioneersquarede.com. [PU]

Eden Hill Provisions (Queen Anne): Christmas Eve boxes with ham, sides, dessert and a bouquet of flowers for takeout. Optional add-ons also available. Orders accepted until Monday, Dec. 21, or until sold-out. Pickup on Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m., or request no-contact delivery for an additional $10. Order online; $175/serves four. 1935 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; 206-946-6636; edenhillprovisions.com. [PU, DV]

El Gaucho (multiple locations): Christmas dinners of Chateaubriand for two or a prime rib dinner for four with salad, sides and dessert. Order by noon on Sunday, Dec. 20, for pickup on Christmas Eve from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Order online. $190/serves two, $290/serves four. 2200 Western Ave., Seattle (Belltown), 206-728-1337; 450 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue, 425-455-2715; 2119 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, 253-272-1510; elgaucho.com. [PU]

Advertising

Family Meals: Christmas Eve dinner with prime tenderloin Wellington, Christmas Day brunch and Christmas Day dinner with duck a l’orange for delivery within 40 miles of Seattle. Order online. 206-445-2747; familymeals.us. [DV]

The Fog Room (Downtown): Christmas feast available for takeout with an entrée choice of beef short rib, duck or vegetable wellington, sides and dessert. Optional add-ons also available. Order online for pickup on Christmas Eve. While supplies last. $275/serves three to five. 1610 Second Ave., Seattle; 206-256-7525; fogroomseattle.com. [PU]

Four Seasons Hotel — Goldfinch Tavern (Downtown): Christmas Day and Christmas Eve to-go feast with choice of baked ziti or cannelloni, selection of two entree carvings, sides and choice of dessert. More entrees, sides and desserts can be added. Kids menu and beverages also available. Order online by Thursday, Dec. 17, for pickup between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. $220/serves two. 99 Union St., Seattle; 206-749-7070; goldfinchtavern.com. [PU]

Genghis Khan Restaurant (Downtown): Open for takeout and delivery on Christmas Day. 82 Stewart St., Seattle; 206-682-3606; gkseattle.com. [PU, DV]

Ho Ho Seafood (Chinatown International District): Regular menu available for takeout and delivery; 10% off purchases of $100 and 20% off of $200 (pickup only) through Jan. 2, 2021. 653 S. Weller St., Seattle; 206-382-9671; instagram.com/hohoseafood/. [PU, DV]

Limoncello (Belltown): Regular menu or Christmas special available for patio dining on Christmas Eve from 4-10 p.m. and Christmas Day from noon to 8 p.m. Takeout special available for pickup on Christmas Eve until 8 p.m. or Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cut off for takeout orders is Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. Call or email limoncelloseattle@gmail.com to order. $59/serves two, $110/serves four, $160/serves six. 2326 First Ave., Seattle; 206-492-0522; limoncelloseattle.com. [OS, PU]

Advertising

The Lockspot Cafe (Ballard): Regular menu and special open-faced hot turkey sandwich with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce available for takeout and outdoor dining on Christmas Day. Order ahead to guarantee meal. Open from 3:45-10 p.m. $16.99/sandwich. 3005 N.W. Locks Place, Seattle; 206-789-4865; facebook.com/TheLockspotCafe. [OS, PU]

Metropolitan Grill (Downtown): Holiday meals for takeout with entree options, sides and dessert. Order by Sunday, Dec. 20, for pickup or delivery Tuesday, Dec. 22, Wednesday, Dec. 23, or Christmas Eve. Order online. $135-$175/serves two, $115-$175/serves four. 820 Second Ave., Seattle; 206-624-3287; themetropolitangrill.com. [PU, DV]

Paragon Seattle (Queen Anne): Build your own holiday dinner kit with a starter, main dish, sides and dessert. Order online for pickup on Christmas Eve from noon to 4 p.m. 2125 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; 206-283-4539; paragonseattle.com. [PU, DV]

Phnom Penh Noodle House (Chinatown International District): Open on Christmas Day for takeout. 913 S. Jackson St., Suite A, Seattle; 206-785-6936; phnompenhnoodlehouse.com. [PU]

Smokin’ Pete’s BBQ (Shoreline): Holiday dinner with turkey, gravy, pie and four sides for takeout. Prime rib, ham and turkey dinners for two also available. Preorder by Monday, Dec. 21, for pickup Wednesday, Dec. 23, or Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call or order online. $139/serves six, $190/serves eight to 10, $210/serves 10-12, $52-$68/dinners for two. 15009 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; 206-783-0454; smokinpetesbbq.com. [PU]

Spinasse & Artusi (Capitol Hill): Christmas Eve dinner kit with tajarin, beef cheeks and tiramisu for takeout. Order by 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Christmas Eve cookie kit also available with 15 cookies, eggnog and Salt & Straw ice cream. Order by Monday, Dec. 21 for pickup by 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Call or order online. $60/dinner kit, $70/cookie kit. 1531-35 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-251-7673; spinasse.com; artusibar.com. [PU]

Sponsored

The Tin Table (Capitol Hill): Holiday feast for takeout. Email hallie@thetintable.com or call to order. Order by Saturday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m. for pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 23, or Christmas Eve. $50/person. 915 E. Pine St., Floor 2, Seattle; 206-320-8458; thetintable.com. [PU]

Eastside

Beardslee Public House (Bothell): Three different holiday meal packages including a pork loin meal, ham mac-n-cheese meal and roast beef meal. Optional add-ons also available. Call to order. All meals are made to serve four people. Meals are available for pickup or delivery from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 or noon-7 p.m. Christmas Eve. 19116 Beardslee Blvd., Bothell; 425-286-1001; beardsleeph.com. [PU, DV]

Hearth (Kirkland): Four-course Christmas meal for takeout. Call to order by Friday, Dec. 18, for pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. $55/person. 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-284-5900; hearthkirkland.com. [PU]

John Howie Stead (Bellevue): Two different holiday meal packages including a prime rib meal and chateaubriand meal for takeout and delivery. Optional add-ons also available. Call to order. Meals are available for pickup or delivery from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 or noon-7 p.m. Christmas Eve. All meals are made to serve four to six people. $329/prime rib meal, $270/chateaubriand meal. 11111 N.E. Eighth St., Suite 125, Bellevue; 425-440-0880; johnhowiesteak.com. [PU, DV]

Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar (Bellevue): Three different holiday meal packages including an Asian-inspired meal, plank salmon meal and traditional meal for takeout and delivery. All meals are made to serve two people. Optional add-ons also available. Call to order. Meals are available for pickup or delivery from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 or noon-7 p.m. Christmas Eve. $130/package one and two, $240/package three. 205 108th Ave. N.E., Suite 100, Bellevue; 425-456-0010; seastarrestaurant.com. [PU, DV]

The Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa — Carillon Kitchen (Kirkland): Holiday dinner with choice of turkey or New York striploin with sides and dessert for takeout. Order by Friday, Dec. 18, for pickup on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call to order. $70/person (turkey), $90/person (New York striploin). 2240 Carillon Point, Kirkland; 425-739-6363; carillonkitchen.com. [PU]

Advertising

South End

Catering by McCormick & Schmick’s (Tukwila): Holiday prime rib feast with Brussels sprouts, mashed red potatoes, salad, sourdough bread and au jus for takeout. Order by Monday, Dec. 21, for pickup at the Museum of Flight on Wednesday, Dec. 23, or Christmas Eve. Call to order. $135/serves four. 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; 815-575-1009; cateringbymands.com. [PU]

Dock & Drink at Hyatt Regency Lake Washington (Renton): Game day and Christmas Day menu specials from noon to close for outdoor dining on Christmas Day. Regular menu from 4-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Reserve online. 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; 425-207-2240; waterstable.com. [OS]

Lavish Roots Catering (Burien): Christmas dinner with short rib, sides and dessert for takeout or delivery. Vegetarian option and add-ons also available. Preorder by Friday, Dec. 18, for pickup Wednesday, Dec. 23, from noon to 6 p.m. or Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to noon. Delivery also available on Dec. 23 from noon to 6 p.m. Order online. $109/serves two, $209/serves four, $409/serves six to eight, $609/serves 10-12, $155/vegetarian dinner for four, $7-$155/add-ons. 822 S.W. 152nd St., Burien; 206-972-0112; lavishroots.com. [PU, DV]

Water’s Table (Renton): Three-course prix fixe dinner for outdoor dining or three different menu options for takeout. Reserve a spot for outdoor dining from 4-9 p.m. or order online for takeout on Christmas Day. $70/person (outdoor dining), $45-$77/person (takeout). 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; 425-207-2240; waterstable.com. [OS, PU]

Other Areas

Ba Sa (Bainbridge Island): Vietnamese-inspired Christmas Eve dinner for takeout with bison bo kho, crab banh beo gratin, Vietnamese scotched quail eggs, butterscotch marshmallow yule log cake and a bottle of wine. Order online by Monday, Dec. 21, for pickup from 1-5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. $175/serves two, $215/serves four. 101 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; 206-565-3287; basabainbridgeisland.com. [PU]

Cameron Catering (various locations): Specialty chef-curated holiday dinner for takeout. Add-ons also available. Order online. Pickup available from 2-4 p.m. at the Mercer Island Walgreens (7707 S.E. 27th St., Mercer Island) or Magnolia Garden Center (3213 W. Smith St., Seattle) Dec. 23, and from 11-1 p.m. in Fremont (4216 Sixth Ave. N.W., Seattle) on Christmas Eve. $100/serves two, $190/serves four. 206-781-8149; cameroncatering.com. [PU]