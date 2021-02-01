Effective Monday, restaurants in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties can re-open for indoor dining at 25% capacity under Phase 2 rules within Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Healthy Washington” plan to re-open the state.

But do patrons feel safe enough to dine indoors at restaurants with the coronavirus’ continued spread? We’d like to hear your opinion on the subject. (You may be contacted by a reporter for a future story.)