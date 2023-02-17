More than 60 restaurants and bars in Seattle and surrounding areas will donate a portion of their sales next Wednesday to aid earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria.

The loosely organized fundraiser started when Paul Osher of Rachel’s Bagels & Burritos in Ballard asked a few restaurants to join him in raising money to help with the earthquake relief effort. What started as a modest Feb. 22 fundraiser has become an industrywide push as other restaurant and bar owners started to reach out in the past few days to ask if they could join the cause, Osher said.

“It has been pretty moving. It hasn’t been a hard sell,” he said. “People contacted me and said, ‘Hey we want to be a part of this too.’“

Osher wanted to support his kitchen manager Necdet Emir Demirtas, a Turkey native who has been distraught over the destruction and death toll in his homeland.

Demirtas will host a pop-up at Rachel’s Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. (takeout only), with all proceeds going to the relief effort. The menu features a dozen Turkish-inspired salads, appetizers and entrees including lamb shank and meatballs made with dry-aged beef and served with tzatziki sauce.

Restaurants either will offer dinner specials or donate a portion of their sales to the cause. Stevie’s Famous pizza in Burien, one of the new hot spots in the region, will donate 20% of its Wednesday sales to the relief effort. Its sister restaurant Lupo in Fremont will donate the same percentage, management said.

Ethan Stowell, who owns 14 restaurants in the Seattle area, hopes to raise “a couple of thousands of dollars” at his Tavolata, Ballard Pizza Co., Rione XIII and Red Cow restaurants.

Look for restaurants to announce their fundraising plans on their webpages or via social media by early next week.

Most proceeds are expected to go to Turkish Philanthropy Funds, World Central Kitchen and Ahbap.

Participating restaurants are listed below: