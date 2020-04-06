Several local organizations have banded together and started a grant program to help Seattle-area restaurant workers who are suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Plate Fund was created by The Schultz Family Foundation, in partnership with All In Seattle, the Seattle Foundation, UpTogether and numerous Seattle-area restaurateurs. It has set out with $4 million in seed funding, with the “goal to reach as many out-of-work restaurant workers as possible in King County.”

Local restaurant workers suffering financially due the coronavirus crisis can apply online for a $500 no-strings, “immediate” emergency relief grant from The Plate Fund if they:

live in King County

demonstrate that they have experienced a reduction in hours or been laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

have annual gross pay of less than $62,000, inclusive of tips (and upload a recent pay stub to show it)

As unemployment claims statewide continue to hit all-time highs due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, those working in the restaurant industry have been among the hardest hit. Following the mandated dining-in (and drinking-in) shutdown and a stay-at-home order that has now been extended through May 4, only a fraction of industry workers remain employed at those restaurants that have pivoted to takeout and delivery.

Donations may also be made to The Plate Fund at theplatefund.com.