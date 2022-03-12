King County drops its indoor mask mandate Saturday, one of the last coronavirus-related restrictions after the county rolled back requirements for restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms to check for proof of vaccination earlier this month.

But with businesses free to impose their own COVID-19 rules, and after dealing with lockdowns and staff shortages during the pandemic, not all establishments are ready to say goodbye to restrictions.

Matthew Powell knows intimately the effect COVID has had on both the health care system and on businesses, as a hospital physician and the owner of The Doctor’s Office, a 12-seat cocktail bar in Capitol Hill.

His bar started checking vaccination statuses of guests in August, a month before King County made it a requirement. He intends to continue the practice indefinitely.

For the time being, his bar will also require masks, though Powell said he’s “cautiously optimistic” they will be able to drop the requirement in a few weeks.

Powell said he wasn’t sure how requiring vaccination would affect business when he first announced the decision last year. However, he chose to do so from his experience working in hospitals during the pandemic, both before and after the vaccine became widely available.

“In the last two years, I have seen more patients younger than me die than in the previous 15 years of being a doctor,” he said. “That itself gives one pause.”

The Doctor’s Office, a hole-in-the-wall bar with a collection of global spirits, is meant to be a place where people can relax without having to worry whether the people sitting next to them have “done everything they can to protect those around them,” he said.

Unvaccinated people are the primary drivers of the ongoing pandemic and burdens on the health care system, he said.

While business has largely stayed the same and customers have complied with mask and vaccination requirements, Powell said his bar has been harassed online in Yelp reviews and artwork outside the bar promoting masking has been vandalized.

His experience isn’t unique, said Jill Gallagher, who runs the Facebook group, Seattle Restaurant Support, to help support food and beverage workers during the pandemic. Several establishments continuing vaccination requirements have been harassed online and fear guests will become angry or violent if they’re asked to mask or show proof of vaccination.

While some customers prefer to go to places that still check vaccination, businesses often expect one-star reviews online from people opposed to the rules, she said.

“It’s ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service.’ These people don’t understand that it still can be ‘no mask, no vaccine card, no service,’” Gallagher said.

Here are Seattle bars and restaurants hanging onto the vaccination and/or mask requirement — sourced from announcements by establishments or employees. This nonexhaustive list will be updated.

If you are an employee or owner of a Seattle-area bar or restaurant keeping COVID rules in place and want to be listed, email azhou@seattletimes.com or fill out the form here.

Ballard

Watson’s Counter

Rupee Bar

Beacon Hill

Clock-out Lounge

The Flora Bakehouse

Capitol Hill

HoneyHole Sandwiches

The Doctor’s Office

Tin Table

Central District

HoneyHole Sandwiches

Delridge

Ka Pow Thai on Wheels

Downtown Seattle

Café Campagne

Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Le Pichet

Screwdriver Bar

Fremont

Manolin

Georgetown

Ciudad

Madison Valley

Cafe Flora

Phinney Ridge

The Blue Glass

South Lake Union

Gold Bar

University District

Nasai Teriyaki

Mark Thai Food Box

Wallingford