Robert Frost is one of my favorite American poets. I think I have always loved his poetry because he is able to conjure up such beautiful imagery.

In his poem “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” Frost celebrates the woods that are “lovely, dark and deep.” When reading this, I believe that I am in those woods, wanting to stay, but needing, like Frost himself, to keep moving.

If there was a dish that I would be eating in those woods, it would be the one I’m sharing with you today: Silky Fall Squash Soup. Served in acorn squash bowls, this dish is not only scrumptious but delicious to look at, much like a Frost poem.

Silky Fall Squash Soup

Equipment:

Baking sheet

Foil

Large sharp knife

Large spoon

Large pot

Blender or immersion blender

Ingredients for squash bowls:

2 medium acorn squash, cut in half with seeds scooped out

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

For the soup:

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

½ medium yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

4-5 cups butternut squash, cubed

4 cups vegetable broth

1 tablespoon fresh or dried sage

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup to taste

Instructions for squash bowls:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Cut your acorn squash lengthwise.

3. Scoop out seeds with a large spoon. You may want to scoop a bit of the squash flesh out as well to make deep enough indentations to hold your soup!

4. Drizzle the halved acorn squash pieces with oil and maple syrup. Use a pastry brush or your fingers to make sure the oil/syrup is evenly distributed. Place squash on a baking sheet and cover with foil. Bake the squash for 30 minutes covered. Remove the foil and bake for another 30 to 40 minutes, or until your squash is golden brown around its edges and you can easily stick a fork into it.

For the soup:

1. Over medium heat, add oil, onion and garlic in a large pot. Allow this fragrant mixture to cook for about four minutes, until onion is softened and translucent. Add in the butternut squash.

2. Sauté for five minutes until vegetables appear slightly softened. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. Add in your broth and sage and bring mixture to a low boil over medium-high heat.

4. Reduce the heat to low. Simmer the soup uncovered for 20 to 30 minutes, until your squash is tender.

5. Pour the soup into your blender and blend until creamy and smooth.

6. Return the soup to your large pot and add salt or pepper, if needed. You can also add maple syrup, if you’d like your soup sweeter.

7. Divide soup between the prepared squash and garnish with sage leaves. I like to add pumpkin seeds I have left over from my Halloween pumpkin carvings or pine nuts, but you really can’t go wrong with toppings.

Enjoy!