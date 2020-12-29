Whew! We have made it through the big holidays and have one last celebration before 2021 comes rushing in and we wave a HUGE GOODBYE to 2020 — we won’t be missing you!
My family’s longstanding New Year’s Eve tradition is for everyone to pick their favorite dish — appetizer, entree or dessert — and then we make whatever everyone has chosen. Sometimes the meal is quite eclectic — think blinis with smoked salmon (my mom), French onion soup (my brother), coq au vin (me) and cheesecake (my dad).
Because dinner is always covered (thanks, Mom!), I turn my attention every New Year’s Eve to mocktails, which are not just popular with kids — adults love them, too.
The beauty of mocktails is that you can go as fancy or as simple as you like. Here are a few of my favorites.
Equipment:
Blender or food processor
Mocktail shaker
Spoon
Glasses
Blackberry Honey Mint Mocktail
Ingredients:
8 fresh blackberries
¼ cup honey
Fresh mint leaves (five to 10 leaves)
Juice of one lemon
½ cup water
2 cups soda water
Instructions:
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle together your blackberries, honey and mint until very well blended (to muddle means to press your ingredients against the side of the glass with a spoon).
- Add your lemon juice and water, cover and shake well to mix.
- Strain the mixture into two glasses. Add ice.
- Top each glass with 1 cup of soda water (or regular water if you don’t like fizzy stuff).
- Garnish with extra blackberries and mint leaves.
Lemon Pineapple Kiwi Sparkling Mocktail
Ingredients:
2 kiwis
3 teaspoons pineapple juice
1 teaspoon honey
1 can (or 1 ½ cups) sparkling lemon water
Instructions:
- Peel and slice one kiwi and place into a food processor or blender.
- Add your pineapple juice and honey.
- Blend these ingredients together.
- Pour three-quarters of a cup sparkling water into each of the two glasses.
- Divide the purée and pour in each glass.
- Slice second kiwi and add one slice to the rim of each glass.
Enjoy! And a very happy New Year to you and your family, from me and mine.