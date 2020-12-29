Whew! We have made it through the big holidays and have one last celebration before 2021 comes rushing in and we wave a HUGE GOODBYE to 2020 — we won’t be missing you!

My family’s longstanding New Year’s Eve tradition is for everyone to pick their favorite dish — appetizer, entree or dessert — and then we make whatever everyone has chosen. Sometimes the meal is quite eclectic — think blinis with smoked salmon (my mom), French onion soup (my brother), coq au vin (me) and cheesecake (my dad).

Because dinner is always covered (thanks, Mom!), I turn my attention every New Year’s Eve to mocktails, which are not just popular with kids — adults love them, too.

The beauty of mocktails is that you can go as fancy or as simple as you like. Here are a few of my favorites.

Equipment:

Blender or food processor

Mocktail shaker

Spoon

Glasses

Blackberry Honey Mint Mocktail

Ingredients:

8 fresh blackberries

¼ cup honey

Fresh mint leaves (five to 10 leaves)

Juice of one lemon

½ cup water

2 cups soda water

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle together your blackberries, honey and mint until very well blended (to muddle means to press your ingredients against the side of the glass with a spoon). Add your lemon juice and water, cover and shake well to mix. Strain the mixture into two glasses. Add ice. Top each glass with 1 cup of soda water (or regular water if you don’t like fizzy stuff). Garnish with extra blackberries and mint leaves.

Lemon Pineapple Kiwi Sparkling Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 kiwis

3 teaspoons pineapple juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 can (or 1 ½ cups) sparkling lemon water

Instructions:

Peel and slice one kiwi and place into a food processor or blender. Add your pineapple juice and honey. Blend these ingredients together. Pour three-quarters of a cup sparkling water into each of the two glasses. Divide the purée and pour in each glass. Slice second kiwi and add one slice to the rim of each glass.

Enjoy! And a very happy New Year to you and your family, from me and mine.