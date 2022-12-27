New Year’s Eve is a time of reflection and goal-setting, but more importantly, it’s a time to say good riddance to the year that’s passed.

I was one of those lucky kids growing up who had access to the country. New Year’s Eve was a time to build big bonfires and pop the fireworks we picked up from local stands along the way. As I became more comfortable and confident in the kitchen, New Year’s Eve became “Detria’s annual food fest.” Since my immediate family wasn’t adventurous with food, I used these gatherings to field test my more inventive ideas — a grazing table of small bites, all leading to the epic finale of dessert.

Once I was of age, I started to incorporate alcohol into desserts every year: chocolate stout cake with bourbon caramel, tequila Key lime square bites and my all-time favorite, Champagne cake. I’ve been working on this recipe on and off for four years, and I’m glad to share it!

My Champagne cake is fluffy and moist while offering a nice little hint of Champagne. I recommend using a sweet Champagne; you’ll need one 750-milliliter bottle. I’m pairing this with a scrumptious strawberry buttercream for the perfect bite to toast the new year. Happy New Year’s, y’all.

_____

Champagne Cake With Strawberry Buttercream

Preparation time: 40 minutes; cook time: 15-40 minutes

Servings: 24 cupcakes or one 9-inch-round three-layer cake

INGREDIENTS

Champagne cake

4 whole eggs, separated, and 4 additional egg whites, room temperature

1½ cups butter, room temperature

2½ cups sugar

3 cups cake flour (substitution: 3 cups of all-purpose flour, remove 6 tablespoons and add 6 tablespoons of cornstarch)

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt (if using kosher salt, add ¼ teaspoon)

1 750-milliliter bottle Champagne (some will be used for the buttercream, see below)

½ cup buttermilk, room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Strawberry buttercream

1 cup of Champagne (drawn from the bottle listed above)

8 ounces fresh or frozen strawberries, cut in quarters, or 2 cups freeze-dried strawberries

2 cups butter, unsalted and softened

6 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract (or vanilla paste)

¼ teaspoon salt

Zest from 1 lemon

2-4 tablespoons heavy cream or milk

STEPS

Champagne cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour three 9-inch round cake pans and line the bottoms with a round of greased parchment paper. If making cupcakes, line the cupcake pan with paper cups. Separate whole eggs, placing the yolks in a small bowl and the whites in the mixing bowl. Using a whisk attachment on a stand or hand mixer, add the 4 additional egg whites (discard the yolks from these eggs). Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. You should be able to lift the whisk and the whites hold. Scrape the egg whites into another bowl. Clean your mixing bowl to reuse. Using a paddle attachment on the mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 6 minutes. Occasionally stop to scrape the sides. Add two of the egg yolks and beat until just incorporated. Scrape down the sides. Add the remaining yolks and beat until incorporated. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt to a separate bowl and mix with a whisk just to combine. (Note: If substituting cake flour, make the substitution mix before adding the baking soda, powder and salt.) In a large measuring cup, stir together ½ cup Champagne, buttermilk and vanilla extract. Mixing on low speed, add the dry ingredients, alternating with the liquid, into the butter mixture. Mix in 4 sets (liquid, dry, liquid, dry), ending with dry ingredients. Beat on low to medium speed, just long enough to incorporate each new set. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as necessary. With a rubber spatula, gently fold the beaten egg whites into the batter just until incorporated. Depending on how long the egg whites have been sitting, there may be liquid settled at the bottom, but that’s OK! (Note: Do not use a mixer to do this step.) Pour the batter into your prepared pans. If making a cake, bake 30-40 min. If making cupcakes, bake 15-18 minutes. (I put about 3 tablespoons of batter in each cup.) The cakes will pull away from the sides of the pan, and will not jiggle in the center. Stick a toothpick into the center of one of the layers. If only cake crumbs stick, the cake is done. If there’s raw batter, you need additional time. Optional: For more Champagne taste, reduce 1 cup of Champagne to ½ cup in a saucepan on medium-medium low heat. Remove from heat when reduced, and let sit until cakes are ready. When the cake is out of the oven, brush the reduced Champagne over the cake. Let the cakes cool on wire racks for 5 minutes in the pan (optional: brush with Champagne), then turn out of pans on a wire rack to cool completely. If you don’t plan on frosting immediately, wrap each tightly with plastic wrap. Cake can be stored at room temperature for 1 day, or frozen for up to 2 months.

Champagne strawberry buttercream