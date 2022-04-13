Since the pandemic shut down restaurants in 2020, Seattle-area restaurants have endured myriad challenges. Now, as the industry begins to recover, The Seattle Times is seeking responses about how the industry has changed and hopes for its future.

We want to explore this issue from the perspective of those who create the magic of the dining experience — servers. We will use the responses to guide future editions of a miniseries exploring the experiences of restaurant servers in Seattle by food writer Jackie Varriano.

So, Seattle-area restaurant servers, tell us: how has the industry changed since 2020? How do you hope it changes in the future? Please fill out the form below. We’ll be in touch if we need more information.