Itsumono | Seattle Times Critic’s Pick | mukokuseki gastropub | $$-$$$ | Chinatown International District | 610 S. Jackson St., Seattle; 206-682-1828; itsumonoseattle.com | reservations on Tock | no takeout/no outdoor seating | noise level: quieter dining room, bar moderately noisy | access: no obstacles, men’s and women’s restrooms More

RIGHT NOW, PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE at Itsumono wants the crab Rangoon. It’s just three delicate, golden-deep-fried parcels per order, but once you see them being ferried through the place’s small, casual dining room or bigger, more boisterous bar, you’re on board. Each little bundle flaunts four-cornered folds with vivid orange ikura piled in the center, looking like a tropical flower. They arrive nestled together, popping out of the top of a classic fold-up Chinese takeout box. Each represents a bite of pure pleasure: the wonton wrapper crispy with the right trace of grease; the melty-luxe cream cheese mix upgraded from krab-with-a-K to Dungeness; a scant drizzle of sweet-and-sour sauce given a little hel-LO by tōgarashi; the salmon caviar lending rolling pops of umami. The wadded-up paper filling the body of the takeout container — rather than cargo of a lot more crab Rangoon — is the letdown here.

The week before, everybody seemed to be eating — and photographing, as these presentations demand documentation — the Seattle Dog musubi. This is what it sounds like, and way more: a butterflied Redondo’s frank, cream cheese spread, small coins of pickled Fresno pepper, caramelized onion, sriracha, and dashes of furikake all seat-belted with nori to a pad of rice. It looked awesome, with the red hot dog practically aglow, and tasted like the best idea ever: complex and exciting in flavors and textures, nitrate-forward, dairy-dosed, spicy, sweet, the sticky rice playing off the rubbery link, the nori and furikake adding sea and spice. It was most assuredly Instagram-bait, but also actually as exciting to eat as your picture promised.

The Seattle Dog version is gone because the musubi at Itsumono changes frequently, chef/co-owner Sean Arakaki explained by phone. At the moment, they were braising a whole pig head, to be picked apart, reformed into Spam cans, sliced, breaded, fried, topped with Bull-Dog sauce and more, then made into pig-head katsu musubi, which sounds most auspicious. Another dish I’d loved, seared scallops with miso risotto and yuzu kosho — scent of sea, earthy richness, velvety porridge with arborio grains still intact, soft tofu cubes adrift, distant bell of citrus, faint heat, all equaling some true fine-dining stuff — had also been swapped out. The new edition: blackened scallops atop adzuki red-beans-and-rice risotto with Logroño Iberico chorizo (want!). The wagyu don — slices of buttery hanger steak with housemade beef fat sauce inspired by the Yoshinoya fast-food chain, amounting to the best beef preparation I’ve had in a very long time — wasn’t going anywhere, Arakaki pledged.

Itsumono calls itself a mukokuseki gastropub, with mukokuseki meaning “no nation.” With that, chef Arakaki and owner-partners Hisato Kawaminami and Mike Vu have handily dispensed with the fetters of authenticity and the rigmarole of borders, affording an all-access menu that spans Japan, Hawaii, the Pike-Pine corridor, American Chinese fare, the American South, the Chinatown International District, Italy … Here, the colonial may be reclaimed, the classics mashed up with street food, cultures fearlessly crossed. Arakaki’s life and work have led him to this moment: growing up in Hilo, Hawaii, his decade of cooking experience has involved time in the Midwest, then here, including Canlis and Eden Hill.

Add the pubs of Great Britain to the list above, and consider Arakaki’s loco moco Scotch egg. Here, the Scotch egg’s traditional outer breaded-and-fried shell has been set aside; described on the menu as “hamburger, egg, mac salad, rice,” it’s a sizable, glossy sort of personal meatloaf, with the mildly yet ideally spiced orb of soft meat hiding a whole egg at its center, the yolk running out to mix with a deceptively plain-looking brown gravy. (A bunch more countries go on Itsumono’s roster for the egg-inside-meatloaf idea.) “It’s a secret gravy,” Arakaki demurred. “It’s a good gravy, I think,” he understated, noting they’ve not stopped working on it, “playing around with stocks and such.” If there’s such a thing as too-creamy macaroni salad, his is it, attaining an almost custardy consistency. And if Hawaii’s loco moco could possibly be made more spectacularly comforting, this is that.

Itsumono finds its home in the historic Nihonmachi area of Seattle’s Chinatown International District, and its heart is there in no small part, too. Arakaki explained that a Dungeness crab doria recently on-menu — luxurious with stracciatella, it’s another dish that’d be welcomed at any highbrow table — was a tribute to the Japanese comfort-food casserole/gratins that the staff loves at nearby stronghold Fort St. George. His “CID salad” roams adjacent blocks with a sweet-side miso-sesame vinaigrette embracing bitter chicories and mandarin orange, with tangles of very thin, very crunchy fried chow mein joining in. The culinary traditions of the neighborhood flourish in new ways all over the menu here.

“ITSUMONO” MEANS “THE REGULARS,” and the bar here gets crowded with them — some on dates, some bringing their parents, pairs or sets of friends, restaurant industry people talking (and drinking) shop. The place has a venerable recent history in this regard: When it was Kaname Izakaya, local legend Murray Stenson sometimes tended bar, and before that, Takohachi hosted legions of happy patrons, too. (Itsumono became official during the pandemic, though Kawaminami and Vu took over in 2019.) The warm wood wainscoting of the dining room carries over into the 21-and-over zone, where the lacquered live-edge bar has been lengthened and foxes cavort around a sake barrel in a mural by customer Kevin Uhl. Anime or “Kamen Rider” might play on two screens, while the soundtrack ranges from techno-lite to vintage Seattle grunge to who knows what else. It’s nice but not uptight, with boxes stacked here and there. Rejoice or beware: Trivia night sometimes happens.

The bar is the purview of TN Trang, who trained with Stenson and evinces the kind of enthusiasm about alcohol that’s the opposite of off-putting cocktail arrogance. His experiments yield as much joy as the kitchen’s — e.g., the Jackson Street Lemonade. Appropriately found under the heading “Refreshing” and made with umeshu, Calpico, lemon and soda, it balances faint fizziness with tart, creamy and sweet. Gulping may occur, but for a good time, hold it in your mouth and breathe over it like wine. The “Spirit Forward” Paper Crane draws on Trang’s stockpile of Well-Made bourbon, adding Montenegro, Aperol, lemon and orange bitters for a wildly harmonious convergence that couches the booziness beautifully. This drink gets its namesake origami pinned to its rim with a little wooden clothespin, one of several witty, pretty presentations here (try the White Rabbit and see).

Lots of shochu and Japanese whiskies are also on offer, and Trang will insightfully surf-and-rice-field your miso-accented scallops with a recommendation for silky but full-bodied Otokoyama, or Man Mountain, sake. I didn’t love his Ovaltine/evaporated milk/shochu shot — it tasted to me like an adult chocolate milk with sweetness withheld perhaps as punishment — but my neighbors joyously drank a series of them.

It’s good that the bar at Itsumono is a fine hangout, because as the place fills up you will hang out, with waits between drinks protracting even with two barkeeps at work. And working my way through Itsumono’s food menu over a few weeks, I could’ve done without the things I left until last. A half-dozen tiny, delicate local Cliff Point oysters got predictably blown away by an extremely spicy chili-pepper-water vinaigrette in what seemed a sad, pointless bludgeoning. Similarly, a Nashville cauliflower karaage possessed a healthy, tingling heat that put the flavor of the poor vegetable in full retreat. A sole dessert, the ping-pong-ball-sized doughnuts andagi, proved dense and doughy without much flavor other than a scant sprinkling of matcha sugar-dust.

But since my last visit, a chocolate lava cake — an intriguing take on the dated favorite with chocolate mochi, raspberry coulis, dark chocolate ganache, vanilla gelato and cocoa tuile — has been added to the menu. In the past, Instagram reveals, the spicy Nashville situation at Itsumono has been not a cauliflower setup, but a great-looking karaage chicken sando. Meanwhile, chef Arakaki assures us all that the majestic Seattle Dog musubi will return, along with the absurdly rich crab doria, too. Things change here on the regular, and with the level of overall creative excellence in evidence, that makes Itsumono one of Seattle’s most fascinating, compelling places to eat — with drinks, happily, to match.