Local Tide | Seattle Times Critic’s Pick | Seafood | $$ | Fremont: 401 N. 36th St., Suite 103, Seattle; 206-420-4685; localtide.com | no reservations | takeout available | indoor/outdoor seating | noise level: moderate to loud | no obstacles to access, men’s and women’s restrooms More

IS LOCAL TIDE what Seattle’s been missing when it comes to seafood? It sure feels like it on recent sunny days, with what seems like everyone in the neighborhood and beyond flowing into the compact space. New in Fremont during the pandemic, this order-at-the-counter spot has already become beloved by legions, sailing as it does under the radar of white-tablecloth-with-a-view fish houses (e.g., Elliott’s, Palisade, Ray’s) as well as the seafood new guard (RockCreek, Manolin, The Walrus and the Carpenter). At the other end of the seafood scale, fish ’n’ chips is on offer here, but the menu also goes leagues beyond.

Local Tide serves locally sourced seafood — much out of Westport, Grays Harbor County, and Oregon, but ranging from Northern California to Alaska — prepared with global flavors in wildly tasty ways. Moreover, it comes at prices that feel extremely affordable. (For context, consider the now-commonplace $40-plus high-end fish entree, then the fact that an Ivar’s four-piece costs $14.49. Local Tide’s generous fish sandwiches are $16-$18.) It’s unprecious enough to order ahead online and take on a walk a few blocks to the banks of the Ship Canal, for an only-in-Seattle, unbelievably lovely urban waterside picnic. But dining in gets you the best view of Local Tide’s above-and-beyond presentations, maybe A Tribe Called Quest soundtrack and the very happy vibe of the bustling, sleek, high-ceilinged space.

Eavesdropping at Local Tide catches everyone all around talking about how great everything is. “This is perfect — what an excellent idea,” said one patron beholding the beauty of the albacore tuna sandwich. It comes on buttery-crisped sourdough, served open-faced with housemade mayonnaise artistically piped on one side, the other side a tangle of frisée and ribbons of celery majestically topped with four big, thick, overlapping slices of seared Oregon Coast albacore tuna loin. The fish, ruby-centered and edged with a house spice mix reminiscent of shichimi tōgarashi, begs to be eaten all by itself; best to let yourself try a bit, then put the sandwich together for the full experience. The lush tuna meets the bread’s crunch, the creaminess of the mayo, the freshness of the veg, and a lemony brightness from housemade pickles and pickled Fresno peppers to achieve what, in a better world, a tuna salad sandwich would always and forever be.

Overheard at brunch, from a diner intelligently sharing the fried fish sando and the rockfish banh mi with a friend: “If I worked nearby, I’d eat lunch here all the time.” Like the aforementioned albacore tuna, the Local Tide version of a Filet-O-Fish is another memory perfected: golden-panko-crusted Dover sole, melty orange American cheese, butter lettuce, housemade tartar on a not-too-tall brioche bun. All is in proportion; all is simple; all is good.

The rockfish, on the other very messy hand, is a riotous delight of a take on the Vietnamese treasure, claiming as its ingredients “Rockfish Sausage Patty, Cucumber, Pickled Daikon & Carrot, Purple Cabbage, Fresno Chilis, Herbs, Nuoc Cham, Maggi’s House Kewpie, Baguette. Contains Pork.” The rockfish sausage is where the pork happens, creating a surf-and-turf umami joined by the nuoc cham and the mayo augmented by Vietnam favorite Maggi seasoning, with everything else a festival of flavors and textures spilling out of an ideal baguette. This, I’m just going to say, is one of the best banh mis in the city. Yes, it costs a lot more than some, and it requires many, many napkins; yes, it is worth it.

“Wow,” one half of a couple devouring Local Tide’s shrimp toast uttered slowly on another occasion. “This is delicious!” the other responded with unadulterated joy. This rendition of the dim sum favorite of chopped shrimp mixture topping golden-fried bread triangles also utilizes pork in the form of lard, and if that’s what causes its unparalleled savory glory, all hail the pig. Wow is right — there’s juicy nuance, forceful salt and nearly too much butteriness, with a sweet mayo and rather serious house chili oil for dipping, in case too much is never enough. A cabbage slaw with cute black sesame seeds and sesame vinaigrette feels like a kindness here, not an afterthought. (The shrimp is the one type of seafood on the Local Tide menu that isn’t locally sourced.)

Somewhat surprisingly, the Dover sole that works so well in Local Tide’s nostalgia-inducing sandwich didn’t make for great fish and chips — the fillets were too thin, turning the pieces of fish into an exercise of the coating’s crispiness with not enough flesh for the center to hold, and some oversalting to boot. The weekends-only special crab roll, the menu’s price outlier at $30, gets you lots of whole claw pieces of fresh, splendid local Dungeness, nice-and-lightly dressed with crab-fat mayo and nestled atop a creditably cushy toasted bun. Yet given the more exciting combinations to be found here, I wouldn’t again choose this restrained one.

There is, however, much more to exclaim about at Local Tide. The risk taken of serving home fries rather than french is a major one, but the supreme outer crispiness of the cubes combined with an almost mashed-potato interior makes these quietly wonderful. At the menu’s high end, a silky, rich black cod kasuzuke served as a proper entree for $24 would be at home on a much pricier place’s tables. Salmon in sandwich, teriyaki and salad formats is all wild-caught. The likes of Sounds Good Wine, in white or rosé, and beers made especially for the house by Bellingham’s Aslan Brewing, which has an outpost next door, come in cans for under $10 for a low-maintenance, encouraging drinking situation. And if you’re only going to offer one dessert, let it be a huge slab of French-toasty bread pudding with Kerrigold butter caramel, Maldon salt, toasted almonds and lots of whipped cream.

LOCAL TIDE IS the work of owner/executive chef Victor Steinbrueck, who opened it in August 2020. His mother is Chinese Filipino, and he grew up with his maternal grandmother living with the family, too — hence some of the Asian flavors on the menu. “But I’d say it’s mostly because it’s stuff I like,” Steinbrueck notes. The shrimp toast comes from a recipe he found years ago in one of his mom’s Chinese cookbooks. The red rice served with the black cod gets called “Grandma’s” because she came up with it after her doctor told her to cut back on white rice for her cholesterol level; “I’ve been eating this particular mix for as long as I can remember,” Steinbrueck says. Crab fat finds a home in Local Tide’s clam chowder as well as in specials, and he attributes his affinity for that to his grandmother, too. “It was always my grandma’s favorite part. Whenever we cooked crab, she’d always get the crab head and eat that with rice and chili vinegar. So I was introduced to that being the ‘best’ part at a young age.”

Surprised to find his long-term plans unfurling during a global pandemic, Steinbrueck still sought to bridge the Seattle seafood restaurant gap between high-end and walkup-window. “Even though we’re such a seafood town,” he says, “we strangely don’t have a lot of restaurants that are highlighting and showcasing what we have around us in a comfortable and approachable manner, while maintaining the quality.”

Steinbrueck had cooked as a personal chef, catering and more for eight years, then tested Local Tide pop-ups in the Atrium at the Pike Place Market — and yes, it was his namesake grandfather who was the architect behind the effort to save the Market in the 1970s, after it had become unthinkably derelict. Steinbrueck’s family later ran a shop there, and it’s where he went to day care; the Market connected him to seafood in the first place.

The preservation of Seattle’s historic home for purveyors of the best of the Pacific Northwest’s waters and more 50 years ago proved to be a watershed civic contribution. Looked at in a certain light, this family legacy is reflected now in the joys of little Local Tide, making local seafood freshly accessible to the citizenry in a way that practically feels like a public service.