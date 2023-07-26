Taurus Ox | Seattle Times Critic’s Pick | Lao cuisine | $$ | Capitol Hill | 903 19th Ave. E., Seattle; 206-972-0075; taurusox.com | reservations for large groups only | takeout/outdoor seating available | noise level: moderate | no obstacles to access, two all-gender restrooms Ox Burger | 1523 E. Madison St., Ste. 101, Seattle; 206-420-8220; oxburgerseattle.com More

IS THE LAO BURGER Seattle’s best hamburger? That is, of course, a matter of taste, but legions of fans of the restaurant Taurus Ox and sibling Ox Burger would put it above any other, near or far. One friend of mine calls it “the burger that vegetarians eat,” based on their partner’s persistent straying.

The dual patties here blend top sirloin with pork belly — a first clue to the overall leveled-up luxury attained — in a slightly large grind for extra tenderness. They get smash-grilled, crisping the exterior with Maillard-reaction goodness; at assembly, an extra slab of house-cured pork belly adds more smoke, salt and fat. The provolone is aged for extra funk; pickled red onions and cilantro add tartness, sweetness, herbaceous freshness; taro stems stand in for lettuce, vegetal and mild; and jaew tomato and jaew bong — two housemade versions of a multifarious, relishlike Lao condiment — together kick in chili heat, charred-and-caramelized shallot, garlic, galangal, lemon grass and yet more pig, for this jaew bong contains pork skin. Also, there is mayo.

The Lao burger offers almost absurdly layered and concentrated flavor, each bite a near-synesthetic experience of extraordinary umami. It almost seems unfair to judge a drive-in-style classic against such intensity. Ironically, Taurus Ox chef/owner Khampaeng Panyathong admits, “Myself, I just crave a cheeseburger, because I’m American.” The Lao burger colors so far outside the lines, he acknowledges, it arguably transcends type. But he’s proud of what he calls his “international burger” — happy to discuss the extensive research and development behind it, and happy for what it’s done for him, his business-and-life partner Jenessa Sneva and his team.

This hamburger essentially ate the first Taurus Ox location. When that little edge-of-Capitol-Hill counter-service spot became hugely popular, Panyathong reworked it as Ox Burger (with a basic American-cheese burger, too). Then he took his menu of traditional Lao cuisine a mile northeast, to a quiet, tree-lined street where the intense, beautiful flavors are thriving.

PANYATHONG’S PARENTS FLED Laos at great personal peril; his mother lives with the memory, he says, of bullets hitting the water around her as she desperately swam across the Mekong River. The family’s surname comes from the stranger on a Thai vessel who vouched for his father to save his life, Panyathong explains; in their culture, last names weren’t necessary. The chef and his sisters were born in a refugee camp in Thailand, and the family came to Seattle in 1987.

Panyathong grew up on his mother’s recipes from Laos, but when he got to culinary school at North Seattle Community College (now North Seattle College), that was worlds away from the dominant paradigm, nor was anything like it to be found in his 20 years of work in the Seattle restaurant industry. He started helping his mom make her Lao sausage — a chunky, crumbly grind tasting both porky-rich and herbal-bright with garlic, lemon grass, scallions and chilies, , plus a citrus pop from makrut lime leaf — in his parents’ garage. She first sold it to locals of Lao backgrounds, then a diversity of Asians caught on, and the eventual expansion of its appeal to non-Asian Seattleites prompted Panyathong’s thought. Aside from the sausage, “I’d never cooked Lao food until the idea of having my own spot,” he says. “Then when I thought, ‘OK, I should do Lao food,’ I was really excited.”

LEARNING THE FAMILY RECIPES took time, but after Panyathong debuted Taurus Ox in 2019 in Little Uncle’s former spot, it wasn’t just the burger that blew up. Particularly as the coronavirus pandemic began to subside, demand got so high for the whole menu, Panyathong says, that service started to suffer. He’d worked with the couple from Seattle’s Hangry Panda to open Money Frog, a pan-Asian place in the space where Vios dwelt for almost 20 years on North Capitol Hill; after a couple of months, that was proving to be a less-than-perfect fit.

So, in fall 2022, Taurus Ox made its move. Now a taxidermied water buffalo head — the ox — watches from above the bar, while the appellative bull is represented across from it in gleaming metal. The room balances tranquillity with energy, stylishness without anything overwrought, with photos reflecting Panyathong’s family history, carved elephant panels and mortar-and-pestle sets for décor. The back corner, which was a play-pit full of toys for customers’ kids in Vios’ day, now flashes gold-on-red wallpaper above elevated booths and reps Hennessy on an upper shelf.

The high-roller seating zone aside, Taurus Ox’s new incarnation stays low-key, with some of the plates colorful floral tin, some matte black plastic, with both cutlery and chopsticks waiting in tabletop caddies. Prices stay low-for-New-Seattle, with mains from $15 to $21. Service feels friendly and casual; if they don’t know something, they’ll find out, and niceties include cutting a Lao burger into thirds for three people eating lots of other stuff who still felt compelled to order it. (This trio ultimately ordered another one.)

Enough about the burger — the rest of the menu contains the kind of food that makes you massively glad to be alive to eat it. Panyathong says Lao food, not concerning itself with geopolitical borders, is the same as what people in Thailand eat at home — equal in the synthesis of heat, sour, salty, bitter and sweet, it’s more fearlessly flavorful than what Thai cuisine’s often been translated into, and more friendly with fermentation. Isaan Thai food, from the northeast of that country and, lately, finally gaining in favor here, rates spicier and more aggressive; many people there hail from Laos, Panyathong says. Moreover, in the U.S., he notes, “We know it to be true that a lot of the Thai restaurants are owned by Lao people … [they] feel like they can’t sell Lao food because they don’t want to explain it. So then they just pick Thai food.” With the sausage experience under his belt, he felt the latitude to choose differently.

One of Panyathong’s favorites at Taurus Ox is the Lao beef jerky, a traditional drinking food with all the endless edibility of such. Flavored with tamari, ginger and lemon grass, it’s crispy and chewy, and smoky and deeply savory, with melty lines of fat — using your fingers to grab bites with sticky rice and jaew tomato, like ad hoc meat-nigiri, is de rigueur. “You can eat it like five, six times a week, and no one ever gets bored of it,” he notes. “Matter of fact, you still crave it.” The jerky is emblematic of a quality of the food here that Panyathong and his staff find singular in places at which they’ve worked: They never get tired of eating it.

The Taurus Ox green papaya salad is another must, but banish any other versions you’ve tried from your mind. Panyathong says he’s reworked the menu verbiage over and over, but some people still complain that it’s not like Thai or even other Lao renditions. Lao papaya salad, he explains, is an interpretive art — no one’s tastes like anyone else’s — and his is “made funky with padaek [unfiltered fish sauce], crab and shrimp paste, green beans, tomato, green eggplant, crushed peanuts, lime.” Absorb the amount of pungency that this tiny poem promises, add plenty of spicy heat and enjoy.

The recipes, Panyathong says, are all his mother’s — except the gumbo. He thought a straight-ahead Louisiana-style one, made with the traditional holy trinity of onion, bell pepper and celery, would make a good home for her Lao sausage, and he could not be more correct. Rather boringly brown in presentation, the gumbo gets velvety from a luxe roux, echoing smoke, faint heat and stages of flavor, with all the tastes and texture of the sausage incorporated through.

Call the phad Lao a deliberate divergence from what Mom used to make. All Lao food, Panyathong says, is homestyle, as the restaurant culture has never evolved there as it has in wealthier Thailand, and regular phad Lao lacks the colorful riot of pickled Fresno chili, fresh herbs and cabbage that Taurus Ox adds in. Thin ribbons of silky scrambled egg, cut from an egg crêpe, wend their way through the dish, too, and you can order another protein à la phad Thai, but you don’t need to. The nuanced depth of flavor wrapped around the rice noodles is magnificent — savory, wok-smoked, caramelized but not at all sticky-sweet, as the Thai cousin sometimes is — and a special step of fluffing after the stir-fry gives them a magical bouncy chew. Of this generous, very pretty platter, my only sorrow was an uneven saucing, leaving one side somewhat bereft of the overall excellence.

Taurus Ox’s laap diverges from the more familiar Thai larb with a garden’s worth of fresh herbs practically outweighing sizable chicken bits, the dressing austere rather than drippy to let all the peppery, minty flavors shine through. Squeeze the provided lime wedge over it for extra brightness to match the red onion, deploy a cooling iceberg lettuce wrap and taste a sneaking-up, awakening spiciness.

Speaking of spiciness, the level of heat that Taurus Ox’s dishes attain gets felt in different parts of your mouth or sometimes throughout your head, ranging from tingling to consciousness-expanding. (Supreme comfort-food thom khem — caramelized pork belly bathing in a gingery, garlicky, warming-but-not-hot sauce — is strongly recommended for the timid and everyone else, too.) A dab of a side order of jaew bong, suggested by a server, ignited my very being. As Panyathong later told me, with “the jaew bong, I didn’t hold back — I was just like, ‘That’s just what it is.’ Anything less, it wouldn’t be jaew bong.” (He says that the house chili oil — alarmingly annotated on the menu with “THIS IS VERY HOT” — is best applied drop by drop.)

Cocktails collaborate with the food in a manner that’s rare. The Ox mule matches whiskey with painstakingly house-juiced galangal soda and lime, which makes whiskey match with pretty much everything on the menu. Vodka with housemade makrut limeade is just sheer happiness in the form of balanced, unparalleled refreshment. And just limeade and galangal soda, no alcohol, are available, too. For dessert, there’s lovely mango sticky rice, or consider a creamy White Laotian cocktail, or a glass of local Village Ghost’s Sato Lao rice wine that’s slightly cloudy, lightly viscous and all strawberry-melon-saline.

Taurus Ox makes food that makes you happy in a full-bodied way, bringing a pungent richness to life at the table here. And to life in front of the fridge at home, too: Any leftovers may surprise you with how the flavors evolve, keener and more complex even when eaten cold, possibly even better than before. Speaking of food that’s good cold, adherents of the Lao burger and/or all of it should stay tuned: His next project, he says, involves pizza, and it’s coming soon.