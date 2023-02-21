James Beard award-winning chef Renee Erickson will open a small plate and Italian wine bar in Phinney Ridge this summer to anchor a new mixed-used development that will include some big names in the food-and-drink scene.

Slated to open at 7009 Greenwood Ave. N., Shared Roof, a 35-unit apartment complex, will have on the ground floor: Ben’s Bread Co. from one of the city’s rising star bakers, Ben Campbell; Holy Mountain Brewing Company, one of the region’s acclaimed breweries; and a tasting room from Doe Bay Wine Co., a hip Eastsound bottle shop with a large following on Orcas Island.

But the showcase piece is Erickson’s enoteca Lioness, which will have a shared plate concept and feature dishes such ricotta gnocchi, oysters, Umbrian sausages and meatballs, along with cheese and charcuterie. Erickson’s wine director Jen O’Neil will curate the Italian bottle list.

The tenants are still waiting on permit approval and for construction to be completed, but they hope to debut by summer in the complex, located across the street from Oliver’s Twist cocktail den.

Campbell, of Ben’s Bread Co., said he hopes to open by May, while a spokesperson for Erickson and her restaurant group Sea Creatures said Lioness could open as early as July.

The wine bar will be Erickson’s latest since King Leroy, a roadhouse-inspired bar across from The Spheres. The acclaimed Seattle chef’s list of restaurants includes several popular or critically acclaimed spots such as The Walrus and the Carpenter, The Whale Wins, Barnacle, Bateau, Boat Bar, General Porpoise Doughnuts and Coffee, Deep Dive, Willmott’s Ghost and Westward.