Remo Borracchini, of Borracchini’s Bakery in Seattle’s Rainier Valley, died March 16 at the age of 92. Founded by his parents, Mario and Maria Borracchini, the bakery was beloved for its Italian specialties as well as its fluffy-cream-frosted sheet cakes, which appeared reliably at local celebrations of all kinds for decades. The bakery opened in 1921 and operated under several different names for an astonishing 99 years — at the end, under the care of Borracchini’s daughters Lisa Desimone, Nannette Heye and Mimi Norris — before closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The vacant building then burned last May.

Borracchini’s parents met in Borgo Bucciano in Italy, where they worked at a bakery before coming to Seattle to found their own. Thus Borracchini, daughter Heye related by phone, “had such a strong, strong feeling of family and heritage” surrounding the business. “He wanted nothing in life but to keep running a bakery in honor of them.” He was born eight blocks from the original bakery, as he told then-Seattle Times restaurant critic John Hinterberger in 1993. (At that time, Borracchini estimated that on a certain Saturday, “13,780 people were eating our wedding cakes in Seattle.”) At age 8, he started working at the bakery. He attended Coleman Grade School and Franklin High School, where when he was absent, according to Heye, “the truant officer always knew where she could find Remo — at his family’s bakery, baking bread with his parents!”

Serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, Borracchini returned and resumed working at the bakery, then known as International French Bakery. That year, he also met Betty Hogan and, according to Heye, was “star-struck,” tendering a marriage proposal to her just a month later. Betty Borracchini, also known as Jinx, died in September 2013, days after celebrating her and Remo’s 59th wedding anniversary. As they raised their family, Heye said, “They built Borracchini’s Bakery together, utilizing Betty’s creativity and people skills and Remo’s hard work ethics.”

Borracchini officially took over the family business in 1965, but the family wasn’t going anywhere. According to a 1970 Seattle Times story, Borracchini was running the operation — then called Ginger Belle Bakery — while his grandfather Arcangelo Gasperetti worked as head baker, showing up for 5 a.m. shifts well into his 90s. Gasperetti himself was the beloved patriarch of the Gasperetti, Borracchini and Rosellini families, credited with introducing Tuscan and broader Italian foods to Seattle through the bakery and a number of restaurants over the years. The signature Borracchini’s cake with its drifts of Bavarian cream frosting came from when Heye’s husband, Jim Heye, worked at the bakery for 20 years from 1977 to 1997, developing the recipe with his father-in-law.

In its different incarnations, Borracchini’s Bakery also functioned as a community hub, starting out with Seattle’s immigrant Italian American population centered in Rainier Valley — also known as “Garlic Gulch” back in the day. Then, “over the years,” Heye noted, “that area grew to incorporate many, many different people from all walks of life.” Her father, she said, “just celebrated all of it. He loved the diversity. He loved that community there, and boy, his friends, his customers, they were loyal.”

Borracchini’s biggest legacy, Heye related, isn’t the cake. It’s “as a generous businessman who really was enmeshed in the community.

“He was very giving,” Heye said. “If someone couldn’t afford to buy their cake, or had financial troubles, he took care of them over the years, over and over and over again.”“It’s been a great life — it’s been a great area, I love it,” Borracchini himself told the Rainier Valley Historical Society in 2002. “I’ve only gone eight blocks in my life. I enjoyed being here.”