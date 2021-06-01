I think of crab and avocado as culinary soul mates, a couple that unfailingly complements each other both flavor- and nutrition-wise. Crab brings a fresh, briny, succulence to the plate, along with lean protein, minerals and a good amount of vitamin B12, while avocado counters with buttery richness from its healthy fat, plus plenty of folate and fiber. I am always seeking new ways to bring the two together, and I found a delightfully whimsical one in this recipe.

I initially set out to create a crab-topped avocado toast, which would certainly have been satisfying in its simplest form. But looking to add an extra element of flavor, I decided to reach for some of the crispy seaweed snacks I had on hand, crushing them on top for a fun, confetti effect.

With that, I realized I was closing in on the flavors of a California roll, so I decided to run with it. I swapped my toast for a crunchy rice cake (I used brown rice cakes because, well, whole grains,) added a kick of wasabi paste to the avocado and, voila, this recipe was born.

It makes for a lovely component for a light meal, along with, say, a miso or chilled vegetable soup and a salad; it’s also a satisfying snack on its own, and it can stand out as one of several small plates at a get-together.

Whichever way it lands on your table, this is a dish you will certainly want to make again and again.

_____

Wasabi Avocado and Crab on Crispy Rice Cakes

Total time: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

This recipe is something of a mash-up of avocado toast and a California roll — with wasabi-spiked avocado spread onto crunchy rice cakes, topped with crab and then showered with a confetti of crushed crispy seaweed snacks. It’s as satisfying as it is fun, served with miso soup and salad for a light meal, on its own as a snack or as one of several small plates at a get-together.

INGREDIENTS

2 medium ripe avocados (about 7 ounces each)

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons wasabi paste

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

8 ounces crabmeat, lump or claw, drained and picked over to remove any shell or cartilage

4 brown rice cakes (plain or lightly salted)

8 sheets roasted nori seaweed snacks (about 1/4 ounce total)

STEPS:

In a medium bowl, mash the avocados with 2 teaspoons of the lime juice, the wasabi paste and the salt until smooth. In a small bowl, toss the crab with the remaining tablespoon of lime juice to combine. Spread each rice cake with a quarter of the mashed avocado, then top each with a quarter of the crabmeat. Crush 2 sheets of the seaweed snacks on top of each and serve.

Nutrition (per serving, based on 4 servings) Calories: 247; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 60 mg; Sodium: 462 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 10 g; Sugar: 1 g; Protein: 18 g