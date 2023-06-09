The big news on the Eastside food scene is that T&T Supermarkets, the big-name Asian grocery chain in Richmond, B.C., will expand to the U.S. with a 76,000-square-foot store at The Marketplace at Factoria.

It’s not only great news for home cooks (a wide selection of Asian ingredients) and for college students (an eclectic lineup of instant noodles), but also for takeout and dining since the supermarket will feature a sushi counter, noodle station, Asian hot food bar and a bakery/deli with pork belly buns, dumplings and pastries.

Alas, we’ll have to wait until the summer of 2024 for that Canadian debut. Until then, here’s our latest roll call of new openings around the Eastside, North End and South End.

Eastside

Redmond

Tavolàta expands to downtown on the ground level of the Porch + Park apartment building. One of Ethan Stowell’s most popular brands, the Italian bar restaurant, which has a following for its rigatoni spicy sausage and pappardelle with beef and pork ragu, also serves one of Seattle’s most popular happy hours. His Redmond branch can seat about 160, including 46 outside.

Opening next to Tavolàta is another popular Seattle brand, Rubinstein Bagels. Stowell, who was a minority partner in the bagel shop, has bought out the owner Andrew Rubinstein, and hopes to continue expanding that bagel brand with two more branches planned for Seattle by next year. Rubinstein’s New York-style bagel recipe won’t change, Stowell said.

Stowell hopes to utilize the bagel space beyond the morning breakfast rush with plans to hold daily happy hours featuring beers and snacks. On weekends, the plan is to host casual dinners such as roast chicken, prime rib or leg of lamb-themed family feasts out of the 50-seat bagel shop.

As for Rubinstein himself, the talented baker said he sold his namesake business to spend more time with family. At his shop, the brutal production schedule required that his team cranked up to 1,800 bagels every morning starting at 1 a.m. Rubinstein is launching a new bagel shop, called Hey Bagel, on the Eastside closer to his Sammamish home with the goal of producing half of Rubinstein’s volume and a work schedule that starts at 6 a.m. instead of just after midnight.

The recipe he will use at Hey Bagel will deviate from the traditional bagels he made under his namesake brand. The flavor profile will be more in line with his vision of his ideal bagel, a blistery, crackly surface with a softer interior and more of a sour twang from a longer fermentation. His goal is to find a commissary kitchen on the Eastside soon and start setting up weekly pop-ups in Seattle or/and the Eastside. He hopes to open a brick-and-mortar near his Sammamish home or in another Eastside city later this year.

Kobuta and Ookami, famous on Capitol Hill for its various pork cutlets such as the fancy Iberian pork katsu, expands near Redmond Town Center. If you want to avoid the long wait, go at 11 a.m. or after the noon lunch rush, though the line shouldn’t be long since the 70 seats here double the seating capacity of its tiny Capitol Hill space.

And Sam Choy Poke to the Max opens its fifth location in Washington state in the Aria apartment complex.

Kirkland

El Encanto is one of the big Mexican restaurants to debut in Puget Sound this year, under the helm of executive chef Gabriel Chavez who pays homage to his homeland Durango in northwest Mexico. Seattleites may recall his namesake restaurant on Capitol Hill (2015-19), a critically acclaimed, upscale restaurant that was underappreciated. El Encanto, located off Lake Washington at Carillon Point, is an attempt to revive that Seattle concept, with the backing of the investors behind Cantinetta and COMO. His mother’s recipe for the chiles en nogada, the meat-stuffed poblanos in a walnut sauce that was a hit at the original Chavez, is back on the menu.

Nearby in downtown Kirkland is the new branch of the Southern California Korean fried chicken chain Kokio Chicken. And The Hungry Herbivore, the plant-based food truck that does patty melts with gluten-free bread options, is parked at 12832 N.E. 85th St.

In Bellevue, Coffeeholic House, one of the trendy Vietnamese coffeehouses in Seattle, expands to Main Street in the historic district.

In Woodinville, Dough Zone brings its signature soup dumplings to Woodinville Town Center, its 15th branch.

In Bothell, Modoo Banjeom, the Korean Chinese bistro, has been packed for its spicy seafood noodle soup jjamppong.

In Issaquah, Sip Thai Zooom, which had a following in Redmond, opens downtown. Two miles northwest, Timeless Tea Dessert Café features milk tea, mochi and milled crêpe cakes. Also, the local chain Just Poke expands with two more Eastside branches in Issaquah and on Mercer Island.

North End

Lynnwood

The Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao debuts its grand 8,400-square-foot bar restaurant in The Village at Alderwood. The chain also plans to expand to downtown Seattle soon. Monsoon India Grill opens on the ground level of Woods Apartments, doing goat and lamb curries along with tandoori clay pots. Three miles north, T Dumplings House hawks various meat and seafood dumplings, fried pot stickers and steamed buns.

South End

In Renton, the popular Hawaiian chain Kickin Kajun’ brings its Cajun/island fusion fare to The Landing. And in SeaTac, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Wunderground, an adaptogenic mushroom coffee company on Capitol Hill, expands to Concourse C.