We are entering a turkey-free zone. The flavors below are a departure from turkey-centric dishes.

Grilled Shrimp With Chili and Garlic

By Ali Slagle

Shrimp are a treat and should be handled as such — and this recipe guarantees grilled shrimp that are reliably juicy, charred and seasoned. First, try this trick for plump meat with a browned crust: Stir a little baking soda into mayonnaise, and season it with salt, garlic and chili, which will intensify in the mayonnaise’s fat. Coat the shrimp in the mayonnaise mixture and refrigerate for up to 30 minutes, then grill mostly on one side to avoid overcooking. Eat over grains, lettuces, lemon pasta or noodle salad; in tortillas or pita; or popped right into your mouth. As far as seasonings go, start with chili and garlic, then switch up subsequent batches with lemon zest, Old Bay, ginger and more.

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

6 garlic cloves

½-1 fresh hot chili, such as jalapeño or Fresno (depending on the chili’s kick and your heat tolerance)

¼ cup mayonnaise

1½ teaspoons kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

Heaping ¼ teaspoon baking soda

1½ pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on, patted dry

STEPS

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for high heat. (If you don’t have a grill, you can cook the shrimp in a cast-iron skillet over high heat, with the vent on, following the same timing.) Using a Microplane or the small holes of a box grater, grate the garlic and chili into a medium bowl. Stir in the mayonnaise, salt and baking soda. Add the shrimp and stir to combine. Refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes. Clean the grates with a grill brush (no need to grease the grates), then grill the shrimp until well browned, 2 to 4 minutes. (If using a gas grill, close the lid to maintain temperature.) Flip and cook until opaque throughout, 1 to 2 minutes. Eat right away.

_____

Beet Salad With Coriander-Yogurt Dressing

By Yewande Komolafe

Disks of succulent roast beets make this salad especially hearty. If your oven is already on, throw in some beets wrapped in foil, and roast them until tender. But if you are pressed for time, grab some store-bought cooked beets. They’ll work just as well. This salad is all about big forkfuls of vegetables; the plump chickpeas, which are suffused with warm coriander and bright orange zest, lend a delightful crunch. It’s all finished with a creamy yogurt dressing you’ll want to drizzle over everything on your plate.

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

INGREDIENTS

1 (15½-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1½ teaspoons ground coriander

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 orange

¼ cup full-fat Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 pounds cooked whole red or golden beets (store-bought or homemade), peeled and cut into ½-inch-thick rounds

3 cups baby arugula

STEPS

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Spread the chickpeas on a small baking sheet and pat dry with a kitchen towel. Season lightly with salt, black pepper, ½ teaspoon coriander and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Roast the chickpeas until golden brown and crispy, shaking the sheet halfway through baking, 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, and while still warm, zest the orange over the roasted chickpeas. Stir to combine. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the yogurt, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 tablespoons rice vinegar and the remaining 1 teaspoon ground coriander. Season with salt and pepper to taste. In a medium bowl, toss the beets, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, remaining 1 tablespoon rice vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Add the arugula and toss to combine. To serve, spread half of the yogurt dressing on a serving platter. Add the beet mixture and scatter the chickpeas all over the top. Spoon the remaining yogurt dressing over everything and serve immediately.

Roasted Squash With Spiced Onion Gravy

By Sohla El-Waylly

Make a meal out of this smothered squash by having it with rice and salted yogurt, or serve it as a side for roast chicken or a seared pork chop. The mild winter squash gets a punch from a spicy and tart onion gravy that comes together while the squash roasts in the oven. Be sure to season the gravy aggressively with salt so the vinegar, chile and spices pop.

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

3 pounds winter squash (such as butternut, honeynut or kabocha)

6 tablespoons melted ghee or neutral oil

Kosher salt

1½ teaspoons ground turmeric

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1½ teaspoons Kashmiri red chili powder (or ¾ teaspoon cayenne)

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, finely grated (about 1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

Steamed rice or roti and salted plain yogurt, for serving

STEPS

Roast the squash: Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Scrub the squash, then remove the stem and cut in half lengthwise. Use a spoon to scoop out the seeds and discard. Cut the squash crosswise into ½-inch thick slices and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle over 3 tablespoons of melted ghee, then sprinkle over 1½ teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon turmeric. Use your hands to evenly coat the squash with the seasonings, and arrange in roughly a single layer. Roast until browned and tender, rotating the pan once during cooking, 30 to 35 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the gravy: In a small bowl combine the cumin, coriander, chili and remaining ½ teaspoon turmeric and have it handy. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons ghee over medium-high for 1 minute. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until frizzled and browned, with some blackened bits, about 15 minutes. (You will develop lots of dark brown bits on the bottom of the skillet, this is just what you want.) Add the spices in the bowl and the ginger, and cook until fragrant and sticking to the bottom of the skillet, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Add vinegar and 1 cup water. Scrape up all browned bits with a stiff wooden spoon and bring the mixture to a simmer. Season generously with salt, to taste. (If the mixture tastes too acidic or spicy, you likely need more salt.) Arrange the squash on a platter, top with gravy, garnish with cilantro, and serve right away with steamed rice (or roti) and salted yogurt.

_____

Sazón Chicken Breasts

By Von Diaz

This stovetop method of cooking chicken breasts in a sazón-heavy marinade produces juicy, fragrant, well-seasoned meat. It definitely stands up as a main course, but leftovers make for great additions to salads and tacos. The breasts benefit from an overnight marinade, which will make the meat juicier and more flavorful, but the dish can come together in 45 minutes if you’re short on time. This recipe also works great with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Because they’re often thinner and fattier, they may cook a little more quickly than breasts.

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4-6

INGREDIENTS

4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup fresh orange juice, from 2 small oranges (preferably mandarin)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons homemade or store-bought basic sazón seasoning

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

4 medium boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1½ pounds), trimmed of excess fat

STEPS

In a small food processor, combine the garlic, orange juice, olive oil, sazón, salt and pepper; pulse until it forms a creamy marinade. (Alternately, you can finely mince the garlic, then combine it with the rest of the ingredients in a small bowl, stirring with a fork.) Pat the chicken breasts dry, then transfer them to a large resealable plastic bag. Pour the marinade on top, close, shake, then gently massage the seasoning into the meat. Let sit on the counter for at least 10 minutes. (Chicken can also be marinated overnight then set out to come to room temperature before cooking.) Heat a large nonstick wok or deep skillet over medium-high. Add marinated chicken breasts, one by one, and pour over about half the marinade. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes, flipping frequently with tongs and being careful not to let them get too dark too fast. Reduce heat to low and cook for another 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the thickness of the breast, flipping often to ensure meat is cooked through. Thinner chicken breasts will take less time to cook, so monitor the color and texture of your meat as it cooks. Check doneness by pressing the center with your tongs. If the center is still squishy, continue to cook until meat has a bit of resistance (though not rock hard), and registers 165 degrees on a meat thermometer. Let rest in the pan off-heat for a few minutes. Serve, pouring over any remaining pan juices if desired.

Sheet-Pan Salmon and Broccoli With Sesame and Ginger

By Lidey Heuck

A healthy sheet-pan dinner that comes together in just 20 minutes? Sign us up. Brushing a simple sesame-ginger glaze onto the salmon before it roasts promotes caramelization on the fish, a feat not easily accomplished when roasting salmon fillets. The garnishes give this dinner a professional finish: A squeeze of lime juice, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and a handful of thinly sliced scallions make for a beautiful plate.

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated (about 1 tablespoon)

1 garlic clove, finely grated

1 pound broccoli, trimmed and cut into florets, thick stems discarded

2 scallions, trimmed and cut diagonally into 1½-inch segments, plus thinly sliced scallions for garnish

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for brushing the salmon

Kosher salt and black pepper

4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets

½ lime, for serving

Sesame seeds, for serving

STEPS