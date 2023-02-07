Valentine’s Day (and Galentine’s Day, for you “Parks and Recreation” fans) is right around the corner. While many people may choose to go out, you can have a simple delicious romantic dinner with your partner at home.

In the 1960s, a columnist wrote that she made a chicken for her partner and a few weeks later, he proposed. This chicken — a simple roasted chicken with a bounty of aromatics that turns into a juicy, flavorful chicken with crispy skin — is now known as “engagement chicken.”

I’ve put my own spin on the engagement chicken, adding more lemon and butter to kick up the flavor. If you’re thinking about making dinner for your significant other, or showing someone how much they mean to you, look no further.

Along with the engagement chicken is my spicy Caesar salad. This is a fresh Caesar salad dressing utilizing garlic and anchovies to get a nice peppery flavor. Rounding off the meal is Mexican chocolate panna cotta.

So uncork your favorite bottle of wine and stay in for Valentine’s Day with these recipes.

Note: If you are making the full meal, I recommend starting the panna cotta about 2-3 hours before you plan to eat. (You can even make it the day before.) Panna cotta needs at least three hours to set. Caesar salad dressing can be made at any time; however, this is a fresh dressing recipe. If left in the fridge, it will solidify. To bring it back to life, place hot water in a small bowl and place the dressing container in hot water, whisking until it reaches the desired consistency.

Caesar salad With Spicy Caesar Dressing

Total time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

6 anchovy filets packed in oil, drained

5 garlic cloves, grated

Salt

2 egg yolks

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons olive oil

⅓ cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Head of romaine lettuce, chopped (or preferred salad mix)

Croutons

Shaved Parmesan, for topping

STEPS

Dressing

On a cutting board, chop together the anchovy filets, garlic and a dash of salt. Use the side of your knife to mash the mixture into a paste. Scrape the paste into a medium bowl. Add egg yolks, mustard, vinegar and pepper and whisk until emulsified. (This can also be done in a food processor). Slowly add the olive oil, drip by drip, until fully incorporated. Then do the same with the vegetable oil. Whisk until the dressing is thick and glossy. Whisk in the cheese, adjust for consistency with water, and season with salt and more pepper if needed. Add the lemon juice.

Assembly

Toss lettuce and croutons in a large serving bowl. Dress the whole salad or serve on the side. Top with shaved Parmesan and enjoy.

Engagement Chicken and Roasted Mashed Potatoes

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 75 minutes

Servings: 2-4

INGREDIENTS

1 whole chicken (about 4 pounds)

1 stick of butter plus 3 tablespoons, softened at room temperature

Salt

1 tablespoon pepper, plus more for seasoning

2 teaspoons oregano

12 cloves of garlic, 6 peeled and left whole, 6 peeled and minced

2 lemons, zested and sliced (remove seeds)

Olive oil

2 medium onions, cut in quarters

4-5 sprigs fresh rosemary

4 fresh sage leaves

5 sprigs fresh thyme

1 cup chicken broth

1½ pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut in 1-inch pieces

½ cup dry white wine (optional)

½ cup milk

STEPS

Optional: Pat chicken dry, including the cavity. Remove any innards. Let chicken sit uncovered in the fridge overnight. This helps with crispy skin. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In bowl, combine stick of butter, heavy sprinkle of salt, pepper, oregano, minced garlic and lemon zest. Remove chicken from fridge (if you refrigerated it), and thoroughly pat dry. Gently pull the skin away from the flesh. (You can use the back of a spoon against the skin to help pull it away from the flesh, the further you go down the chicken breast.) Layer butter mixture under chicken skin; work your way across the breast and try to get into the legs/thighs. Brush chicken and cavity with olive oil. Season chicken heavily with salt and pepper, Including the cavity. Place half the lemon slices, half of the onions and half of the fresh herbs inside the cavity. In roasting pan, spread the remainder of fresh herbs, onion, whole cloves of garlic, ½ cup of broth and russet potatoes. Place potatoes around the edges of the roasting pan. Place whole chicken on the roasting rack, and on top of potatoes and onions. Try not to place potatoes directly under chicken. Bake for 40 minutes. Carefully remove potatoes and place in a bowl and set aside. Add the remainder of lemon slices to the roasting pan. Pour ½ cup of chicken broth over the chicken and add white wine, if using. Return chicken to the oven. Cook for 35 minutes, or until juices run clear (or chicken temperature reaches 165 degrees). (Feel free to start Step 9 here.) Remove and cover with foil; allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Mash potatoes in saucepan. Add milk and the remaining 3 tablespoons butter. Heat over medium heat and stir. Season with salt and pepper as preferred.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Panna Cotta

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours (panna cotta set time)

Servings: 3

INGREDIENTS

6 grams gelatin

2 tablespoons cold water

120 grams (~4 ounces) dark chocolate

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 tablespoons sugar

STEPS