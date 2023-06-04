Strawberry Almond Cakes

These tender, strawberry-filled almond cakes are a riff on financiers, diminutive French pastries made from almond flour and browned butter. To get the most intensity from the berries, they are briefly roasted before being mixed into the batter. Roasting condenses the berries’ flavor and helps keep them from leaking juices into the cakes, which can make their light crumb heavy and a bit damp. Serve these cakes by themselves as a simple dessert or teatime snack, or with a scoop of strawberry ice cream or sorbet for something richer and fancier. Although they’re at their crisp-edged best served on the day they’re baked, they’ll keep for a day or two stored airtight at room temperature.

Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Servings: 12

INGREDIENTS

7 ounces fresh strawberries, cut into ½-inch chunks (about 1½ cups)

1 tablespoon sugar, plus more for the pan

¾ cup unsalted butter, plus more for the pan

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup almond flour

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon fine sea or table salt

5 large egg whites

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

STEPS

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, mix strawberries with 1 tablespoon of sugar and transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast until the strawberries have released a bit of juice and are just tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside to cool. In a small saucepan, melt butter, letting it cook until it turns nut brown and smells toasted, about 5 minutes. Pour into a heatproof bowl and let cool. (Do not scrape up any black bits from the bottom of the pot.) Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine powdered sugar, almond flour, all-purpose flour and salt. Using an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and set on low speed (or use a whisk and a strong arm), beat in egg whites until the flour mixture is damp. Add butter and beat on medium-high speed (or vigorously by hand) until very smooth, about 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla. At this point, the batter can be used immediately or refrigerated for up to 4 days without the strawberries. Right before baking, drain the roasted strawberries from their liquid and blot on a paper towel or clean cloth. Fold the roasted strawberries into the batter. (You may have about 1 to 2 tablespoons of strawberry syrup left to add to yogurt or seltzer.) Butter 12 muffin cups and coat all over with a little sugar. Divide batter across the cups, and bake until golden brown and the tops spring back when lightly pressed, 15 to 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack before unmolding.

_____

Strawberry Cream Cheese Tart

Briefly simmering fresh strawberries in a light sugar syrup before baking them into a tart keeps the berries plump and juicy and the crust from becoming soggy. Here, the syrupy berries are layered with a cream cheese filling and baked on a sheet of store-bought puff pastry, which turns golden and flaky in the oven. Quick to put together and elegant to serve, it’s a terrific way to showcase the fresh berries.

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Servings: 6-8

INGREDIENTS

For the berries

1½ pounds fresh strawberries, trimmed and halved or quartered if very large

¼ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon fine sea or table salt

For the tart

½ cup cream cheese, softened

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

¾ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

All-purpose flour, for rolling

1 (14- to 18-ounce) package puff pastry, preferably all-butter, thawed if frozen but still cold

STEPS

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. In a medium saucepan, combine strawberries, sugar and salt. Let the mixture sit for 20 minutes, tossing once or twice, until the berries get a little juicy. Turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are just beginning to soften and the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer berries to a plate to cool. Bring the syrup back to a simmer and let it cook until it reduces by half, 3 to 7 minutes. In a medium bowl, use a fork or a wooden spoon to mash together the cream cheese, egg yolk, sugar, lemon juice and zest, vanilla and salt until smooth. (It’s OK if there are a few small lumps of cream cheese.) On a lightly floured surface, roll puff pastry into a 13-by-11-inch rectangle about 1/8-inch thick. Transfer the dough to a parchment-lined baking pan. With a sharp knife, score a 1-inch border along the edges of the puff pastry (don’t cut all the way through). Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly inside the scored border. Arrange the strawberries on top in a single layer. (If they don’t all fit nicely, save the remaining berries for snacking.) Bake until the pastry is puffed and golden, 22 to 30 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool for at least 20 minutes or up to 8 hours before serving. Right before serving, gently brush some of the reduced syrup over the fruit and crust to add shine and more strawberry flavor. If you like, you can serve the remaining syrup as a sauce drizzled on top of the tart, or save it to use in seltzer or serve over yogurt or ice cream.

_____

Double Strawberry Shortcakes

With fresh berries in both the filling and the biscuits, these strawberry shortcakes double up on the fruit, making them especially juicy. To keep the shortcakes from turning soggy, the berries are briefly macerated before baking, which keeps them from weeping into the pastry. Poppy seeds add a slight nutty crunch, but you can leave them out if you prefer. Bake the shortcakes up to eight hours ahead, but, for the best texture, don’t layer them with the cream and berries until serving.

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes, plus at least 1½ hours’ resting

Servings: 6

INGREDIENTS

For the shortcakes

1 cup fresh strawberries, trimmed and sliced ¼-inch thick

4 tablespoons sugar

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon poppy seeds, plus more for topping

½ cup unsalted butter, cubed

Buttermilk, as needed

For serving

2 cups fresh strawberries, trimmed and sliced

1 to 2 tablespoons sugar

Whipped cream

STEPS