Some packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies have been recalled over what the company has described as an “unexpected solidified ingredient.”

Mondelēz Global announced Tuesday that it had issued a voluntary recall in the United States for certain 13-ounce packages of the chewy chocolate-chip cookies, noting that there had been some reports about “potential adverse health effects.”

Elisabeth Wenner, a spokeswoman for the Illinois-based snack company, wrote in an email to CNN that there were some instances in which the cornstarch “did not fully incorporate in the mixing procedure and solidified in the baking process.”

“The vast majority of consumers have not reported adverse events with respect to the product in the four code dates recalled. However, a small number of consumers have reported gagging, choking or dental injury, but none of these reports have been confirmed at this time,” she said, according to CNN.

Mondelēz Global did not immediately respond to The Washington Post.

Mondelēz Global said consumers who have the recalled cookies should not eat them.

The recall applies to 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies with “best when used by dates” of Sept. 7, Sept. 8, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, according to a news release from the company. The retail Universal Product Code (UPC) is 0 44000 03223 4.

No other products are included in the recall, according to the company.