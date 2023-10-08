Season creep is creepier than ever. And no, it’s not my imagination. I say this because Publix grocery store had pumpkin beer out on the hay bales on Aug. 6.

AUG. 6! It’s downright extreme.

Now, the most sensible of the food-holiday folk dumped all the pumpkin-related days of honor in October, which makes sense, but even my cravings start to activate earlier than that.

Come mid-September, by which time Michael’s has the 40%-off signs out beneath all the Halloween wreaths, lights and craft kits, I am more than ready for that handful of candy corn that reminds me why it only takes one handful of candy corn to decide I can wait a year to have it again. I’m ready to light the Halloween tree and plan the costume. I’m ready to bake pumpkin stuff.

I’m also ready to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15.

Now, imagine if there was one super-recipe that would allow me to scratch both itches simultaneously?

Enter my Instagram heroine, Domestic Rebel, Hayley Parker.

I had bookmarked her pumpkin snickerdoodles as a possible contender for this year’s pumpkinpalooza, but then came a charming, rambling post that culminated in pumpkin spice tres leches cake, featuring a tantalizing photo of a squishy-wet square of autumnal color with literal cream on top.

I knew I had to make it. And I did. But first, a little about this cake that’s popular in myriad nations from Nicaragua to Puerto Rico, Cuba to the Canary Islands. The Caribbean is no stranger to soaked cakes, the rum cake being the most obvious. Nor is the American South where poke cake, which is literally poked full of holes into which sweet, syrupy and even gelatinous things can be poured, is a varied and popular dessert option

Tres leches translates to “three milks.” In the case of this recipe, that’s evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk and heavy whipping cream. The loveliness of this sweet concoction cannot be underestimated, and when it sets into what is a beautifully spiced and not-overly-sweet cake, it becomes something greater than the sum of its parts.

Texturally, the creamy soak gives the lower part of the cake a density that balances with its airier top half — as well as the light, homemade whipped cream. As its author notes, the most difficult part is waiting overnight (or a minimum of eight hours) for the soaked cake to set and allow the flavors to meld.

Offset your impatience with the knowledge that you’ll have batter beaters to lick on Day One with whipped cream to follow on Day Two.

Pumpkin Spice Tres Leches Cake

Recipe courtesy The Domestic Rebel

INGREDIENTS

Cake

1½ cups granulated white sugar

15 ounces (1 can) pure pumpkin puree (do not use pumpkin pie filling)

¾ cup vegetable or canola oil

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Tres leches filling

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

12 ounces evaporated milk (1 can)

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk (1 can)

Whipped cream frosting

1¼ cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

Ground cinnamon, for dusting the top, optional

STEPS