The results from the 2023 Mondial du Fromage competition in Tours, France, are in: Portland’s Sam Rollins of Cowbell Creamery took second place. It is the best-ever finish for an American in the 10-year history of the international cheesemonger tournament.

Earlier this week, Mondial gathered 16 cheesemongers from across the globe to battle for the title of World’s Best Cheesemonger. The winner was Frenchman Vincent Philippe. Third place went to Nick Bayne from the United Kingdom, while Seattle cheesemonger Courtney Johnson of Street Cheese and the Washington State Cheesemakers Association placed seventh.

Competitors performed a number of tasks during the tournament, including an oral presentation, a written exam and a blind tasting. Competitors were also tasked with building a perfect cheese plate, crafting a cheese sculpture and designing an artistic presentation with the theme “Cheese in the Stars.”

Team USA embraced its underdog status going into the competition, and Rollins and Johnson, under the tutelage of coach Adam Moskowitz, were out to prove that “American cheesemongers are world-class.”

Moskowitz said “Sam lost to first place by only four points,” giving Team USA its best finish ever.