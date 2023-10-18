The popular Portland-based doughnut chain Voodoo Doughnut is making plans for its first Seattle location, which would be its second restaurant in Washington.

The soon-to-be doughnut shop will be located at 1201 Pine St. at the corner of Pine Street and Minor Avenue on Capitol Hill. Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said Wednesday that the store is targeting an opening date in early spring 2024. “Our hope is the building will be pink very soon. You won’t be able to miss that Voodoo is coming,” Schultz said.

The Pine Street address is also home to Pho 4 You. Permits show that Voodoo will occupy half the space in addition to a second floor for storage and has plans to hire 75 employees.

The doughnut shop, which opened in Portland’s Old Town in 2002, claims to be the first to make a bacon maple bar. Since opening (and expanding across the country), the shop has become known for its distinctive pink boxes, long lines, provocatively shaped doughnuts and over-the-top flavors, featuring everything from crushed candy and cereal to cayenne pepper.

There are currently 20 Voodoo Doughnut locations spread across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. The chain opened a shop in Vancouver last year.

In addition to the planned Seattle location, the company is set to open branches in Chicago and Dallas this year.

Schultz says Seattle has been the “number one” location fans have requested an outpost and he’s spent the past four years looking for the perfect location. He believes this Capitol Hill spot is it. “The dynamic of the convention center and the tourism and local residents. We think it’s the perfect synergy.”

And while the pink exterior will match every other location, Schultz says the interior will have “custom chandeliers to represent old-school Capitol Hill” plus an original black velvet mural featuring an iconic Seattleite (mums the word on which one, but Schultz promises “you’ll know who it is).