The popular Portland-based doughnut chain Voodoo Doughnut is making plans for its first Seattle location, which would be its second restaurant in Washington.

The soon-to-be doughnut shop will be located at 1201 Pine St. at the corner of Pine Street and Minor Avenue on Capitol Hill. Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said Wednesday that the store is targeting an opening date in early spring 2024.

The Pine Street address is also home to Pho 4 You. Permits show that Voodoo will occupy half the space in addition to a second floor for storage.

The doughnut shop, which opened in Portland’s Old Town in 2002, claims to be the first to make a bacon maple bar. Since opening (and expanding across the country), the shop has become known for its distinctive pink boxes, long lines, provocatively shaped doughnuts and over-the-top flavors, featuring everything from crushed candy and cereal to cayenne pepper.

There are currently 20 Voodoo Doughnut locations spread across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. The chain opened a shop in Vancouver last year.

In addition to the planned Seattle location, the company is set to open branches in Chicago and Dallas this year.

