The usual summer crowds have thinned at Seattle’s famed Pike Place Market, and as the restaurant industry continues to suffer amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 113-year-old Market is trying something new to lure locals to its famed cobblestone streets: pop-up patios.

“The market was built for our locals, it’s here to serve our locals. … We might not have the typical summer, but we’re going to invite our locals to come down to this once in a lifetime experience and enjoy it,” says Amy Wallsmith, a representative for Pike Place Market.

Nearly two dozen of the market’s restaurants are now serving guests at pop-up patio locations throughout, including the cobblestones on Pike Place beneath the iconic neon sign. Additional patio locations include Post Alley, First Avenue, Western Avenue, and in the Secret Garden located just past Pike Place Fish Market.

New or expanded patios on First Avenue include spots in front of Le Pichet, El Borracho, Falafel King, Shug’s Soda Fountain & Ice Cream, Miss Cafe, and the recently reopened Virginia Inn.

Order at Crepe de France and Pasta Casalinga and find seats in the nearby Secret Garden; your food will be brought out to you.

Advertising

Barque Brontes Bakery Cafe and JarrBar are sharing a half dozen tables on Western Avenue, with Barque Brontes using the tables in the morning and JarrBar taking over in the afternoon through the evening.

Pike Place Chowder, Pizza and Pasta Bar, Rachel’s Ginger Beer, Mr. D’s and Sister’s European Cafe have all added seating in upper Post Alley.

Popping up on the Pike Place cobblestones are Il Bistro, Matt’s in the Market, Market Grill, Radiator Whiskey, Pike Place Bar & Grill, and a collaboration between Place Pigalle and JarrBar called Tako Truk. There is still limited traffic allowed on Pike Place; tables are fenced off and spaced in adherence to six-foot distancing rules, and can be reserved by contacting the specific restaurant you’re hoping to order from.

Additionally, many restaurants with existing patios and/or balconies like Copacabana, Emmett Watson’s Oyster Bar, Maximilien, Cafe Campagne and The Pink Door have worked to expand outdoor seating. This includes MarketFront restaurants Honest Biscuits and Old Stove Brewing, which added 10 additional tables in an outdoor space with unobstructed views of Elliott Bay.

Masks are required for anyone who enters the market, but there are free masks available at the information booth located on the corner of Pike Street and First Avenue. Additionally, there are three new hand-washing stations scattered throughout the market and antimicrobial film is placed on high-touch surfaces throughout. Two public restrooms remain open.

Reservations can be made at several of the restaurants. Full hours and menu information can be found at pikeplacemarket.org.