Pike Brewing, a longtime stalwart of the Seattle craft brewery scene, will retain its downtown footprint near Pike Place Market but will stop brewing in the popular tourist hub, the company said Tuesday.

Patrons had a chance to watch the final batch of Pike’s signature pale ale being made on First Avenue on Wednesday before the company’s downtown brewing operation relocates to Sodo in January. The new facility will be at the corner of South Michigan Street and Occidental Avenue South, management said.

Currently, the renowned beer company brews downtown and relies on an off-site warehouse to store kegs and grains. To improve efficiency, the two brewing and distribution facilities will be consolidated into a 26,000-square-foot warehouse with state-of-the-art brewing equipment, said Pike Brewing President Drew Gillespie.

“The decision to move our brewing operations to a new facility was not made lightly. We have cherished the memories, the community and the history that has been made at our current location,” Pike Brewing founder Charles Finkel said in a statement. “However, we are excited about the endless possibilities that our new facility will offer as we continue to produce exceptional craft beer.”

Finkel sold his craft brewery to the Seattle Hospitality Group and Ethan Stowell Restaurants for an undisclosed sum in May 2021.

The upgrade comes as Pike Brewing expands, with an intent to start selling beer in the Boise, Idaho, market by the end of the year. Gillespie said the company may expand to other markets in the coming years, and Pike Brewing also plans to open a tasting room in the Seattle Convention Center.

Gillespie said there will be no layoffs related to the relocation, and that the 350-seat Pike Pub and the upstairs fish-and-chips spot, Pike Fish Bar, will remain open near Pike Place Market.

Over the past 34 years, the craft beer company has made its signature Pike Place Pale at two locations. First, the company brewed along Western Avenue, and then, in 1996, production moved to its current location on First Avenue next to Pike Place Market.