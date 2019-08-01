The latest summer rush brings another 20 new openings around Seattle, including a popular Chinese restaurant chain. Also the controversial Chick-fil-A has expanded to Seattle.

Our latest roundup of new Seattle restaurant openings includes a vegan restaurant, which hopefully will satisfy some non-meat eaters who complained about the lack of options here. Hopefully, we also satisfied all our Chinese food-loving readers who complained that all the great Asian chains are expanding to the Eastside and not in the Emerald City. Well looky here: Buerjia Chinese Sauerkraut Fish, a mega hit so far in Redmond, is now anchored in North Seattle.

Pink Salt in Magnolia is the Peruvian-themed bar restaurant from the same owners behind Mondello Ristorante Italiano a few blocks away. Chef Marco Baldoceda, a former line cook at Palace Kitchen, has run numerous Peruvian pop-ups around town in addition to launching the food program for the Imperial Lounge, a South American-themed cocktail bar in Belltown. He features classic Peruvian fare and also South American dishes with Northwest ingredients. Expect not just ceviche but plenty of charcoal-grilled steak and skewers.

Buerjia Chinese Sauerkraut Fish, which has been a big hit in Redmond after only a few months, has already expanded to North Seattle inside the Asian Food Center on Aurora Avenue North, a big catch for the Bitter Lake area. Fans come for the Sichuan spicy-and-sour fish soup. At the Redmond branch, the wait for a table is about an hour on weekends. Speaking of Bitter Lake, Chick-fil-A makes its debut in Seattle with a branch nearby.

Casco Antiguo, a Mexican restaurant that’s been a big hit in Pioneer Square, has expanded to Amazonland, near the Spheres. Nearby is Joe & The Juice with its coffee, fruit blends, shakes and sandwiches.

Dough Zone has expanded to downtown Seattle, a couple of blocks east of Din Tai Fung, as the two heavyweights in the soup-dumpling scene go head-to-head.

Mr. West has expanded to University Village, building on its success in downtown where it adopted the Italian corner-cafe model, with cappuccino in the morning and wine for the after-work crowd. The latest spot has a full bar and can seat close to 200 including 66 seats outside.

Galaxy Rune, a vegan spot in Fremont, does burgers, bratwurst and even a plant-based barbecue pulled pork, and swears it has “the best vegan bacon on the planet.”

Acadia, a daytime spot in Wallingford, does sandwiches, wraps and tacos. See our cheap eats review here.

The Block in the University District is four restaurant concepts under one roof, including an all-you-can-eat-Korean buffet and a dessert spot.

Olé Café gives you the whole Spanish-immersion experience, with a Spanish-speaking staff serving you tapas and a chance to practice your Spanish. There’s even Spanish Trivia Night.

Nick’s on Madison replaces the previous tenant Petite Galerie in Madison Valley, offering a more approachable menu: steaks and halibut along with burgers and French dip sandwiches.

Bobabucha on Capitol Hill claims to take bubble tea to the next level by brewing from organic tea leaves and also using local organic honey. Also on Capitol Hill is the vegan bakery and ice creamery The Cookie Counter.

Sazon Kitchen, a brunch spot with a patio, has opened across the street from Un Bien in Ballard, doing Mexican comfort food including chilaquiles and breakfast sandwiches. Its braised beef is served on a Macrina potato roll, with chimichurri, cheese and caramelized onions, and is the perfect morning-after grub. Sazon Kitchen is open only during breakfast and lunch hours. During the evening, Sazon shifts gears and runs its new food truck Sazon Tacos.

Poke Square in Ballard has expanded to Eastlake.

For a cup of joe, Caffeinated opens near the Space Needle and Armistice Coffee Roaster has expanded to Roosevelt. GoldinBlack, a Korean restaurant, has reopened in Lower Queen Anne.