The peaches this summer have been the best I’ve ever had. Maybe that’s because I’m pregnant so everything tastes better, or maybe it’s just a good year for peaches. I have been eating at least one peach a day, and last week I wanted to get a bit more creative with them. So I bought a bunch of peaches and apricots and decided to make jam.

I wanted a jam that wasn’t too sweet but was bursting with peach flavor. In order to achieve this, there were a few steps I took during the recipe testing process. I found that the best ratio of peaches to apricots was 3-to-1 — so for every apricot, I needed three peaches. The apricots are a bit more tart than the peaches but really help to enhance the overall flavor of the jam. The second step was to leave the skins of the peaches and the apricots on. So much of the flavor is contained in the skin of a fruit. Just make sure to wash your fruit really well when you bring it home from the store, and try to buy organic if you can. Lastly, I don’t use pectin in my jams. Pectin is naturally occurring in fruit, and the addition of lemon juice helps with the jamming process.

Right now, I am slathering this jam on anything I can get my hands on — biscuits, waffles, English muffins. I am even putting it in my yogurt with a few fresh peach slices. The next thing I’ll try to use the jam for is a peach cobbler cinnamon roll. As you can see, I am really trying to take advantage of peach season.

_____

Peach & Apricot Jam

Preparation time: 1 hour

Servings: 8

INGREDIENTS:

Fruit filling

3 pounds peaches

1 pound apricots

1 cup sugar

Juice of one lemon

STEPS:

Jamming

Pit the peaches and the apricots, and cut into 1-inch cubes. Combine peaches, apricots, lemon juice and sugar in a Dutch oven or a heavy-bottomed pot and stir until all combined. Heat jam mixture over medium heat, constantly stirring. The mixture should start to bubble; it shouldn’t boil over as long as you keep stirring. Place a small plate in the freezer to chill. After about 20 minutes, the jam should be thick and reduced. Spoon a small amount of jam on a chilled plate, and drag a spatula through the jam. If it leaves a trail that does not immediately fill, the jam is ready. If the trail fills up immediately, continue cooking the jam over medium heat and repeat the process every 2 minutes. Once the jam is ready, use an immersion blender or a potato masher to break up the large pieces of fruit. I like to leave it a little chunky, but you can completely blend it for a more cohesive texture. Take off the heat and let cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm, or proceed with the jarring process.

Jarring