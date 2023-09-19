“The Restaurant List” for 2023 is freshly out from The New York Times, naming Seattle’s Ltd Edition Sushi and Bar Bacetto in Waitsburg, Walla Walla County, among the top 50 places to dine in the United States.

At Ltd Edition, a tiny omakase-only spot alongside Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill, chef Keiji Tsukasaki “presides over the eight-seat counter with an impresario’s charisma,” The List details. The entry goes on to praise Tsukasaki’s traditional-style offerings and how he is also “expanding the Edomae sushi vocabulary,” singling out his lean tuna belly prepared with soy milk and shio koji made in-house, along with “achingly good Dungeness crab.” (The latter inspired the title of my 2022 Ltd Edition Sushi restaurant review, “Sushi so good, it might make you cry.”) Reached for comment, Tsukasaki — who before taking up his sushi chef’s knife happened to be a techno DJ — said, “I’m listening to Ibiza music so loud now while I’m driving to feel more warm, happy vibes.”

Chef Mike Easton’s Bar Bacetto — in an Oddfellows Hall building that dates to 1884 in bucolic, historic Waitsburg, four hours southeast of Seattle — gets rated by The New York Times list as a “picture-perfect storefront space,” where with “just a few antipasti and three pastas a night … you’d be remiss not to order the whole menu.” (True — and absolutely do not skip the shockingly marvelous housemade focaccia.) Easton, who runs the charming spot with his wife, Erin, was the force behind West Seattle’s Il Nido (inspiring my 2019 review, “Stellar Italian food in a Seattle landmark setting: The beauty of Mike Easton’s Il Nido”) before decamping to Eastern Washington last year; Bar Bacetto continues that legacy, while also conjuring Easton’s former, more casual Seattle endeavor, Il Corvo. “It always feels nice to feel like all the hard work, and all the stress, and all the long days do get recognized,” Easton said of the honor. “Phone won’t stop blowing up.”

The New York Times’ third annual roundup of restaurants “that we’re most excited about right now” means these two local favorites just got a lot harder to get into.