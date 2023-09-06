Four years into writing this Neighborhood Eats series, I know not to overlook the unassuming restaurants. I was reminded of this principle in Kent at TacosLand — a tiny space in a strip mall next to a QFC — lured there after reading my colleague and pal Tan Vinh’s epic quest to eat 500 tacos in Washington.

The restaurant is sandwiched between a salon and a Papa John’s, and the interior is mostly kitchen with a few tables right in front. The sprawling menu offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items, from chilaquiles to tortas and enchiladas. I was there was for the BriTaco ($3), listed as a notable mention among Vinh’s 30 best tacos. It’s a classic hard-shell taco filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken and topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and crema.

Forget school cafeteria lunches — these are the tacos my little Midwestern heart grew up eating for family dinners, and outside of the big taco chains of Bell and Time, they aren’t that easy to find (or easy to love). TacosLand’s version, however, was a winner. The shell here is adequately crisp — borderline crumbly — but the spiced ground beef filling is top notch. The lettuce-to-cheese ratio is just right and the crema is a nice touch.

If hard-shell tacos hold no nostalgia factor for you, there are also terrific street tacos, like the adobada ($3), topped with slivers of pineapple, pickled red onions and diced white onion, chopped cilantro and plenty of saucy pork. I also ordered a carnitas mulita ($5.50): two lightly griddled corn tortillas sandwiching a fistful of shredded pork, Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, onion and cilantro. The chips are warm and fresh, the side of guacamole ($2) was a little light on lime (remedied with the handful of lime wedges that accompanied my tacos) and the service was friendly and prompt.

And while there were a few other tables full in the place at 12:30, there were far more people streaming in and out of the neighboring QFC. I’m sure glad I read about the crunchy taco and dropped in — if I was a grocery shopper passing by, I’m not sure I would’ve stopped.

That’s not the only hidden gem in Kent that could be easily overlooked.

Three miles away is the Byblos Mediterranean Market. It’s a stand-alone shop that shares a parking lot with Kent Circle Food Store, and at first blush, this appears to be a mere grocery store. But behind the produce section is a massive brick oven flanked by a full rotisserie grill complete with chickens whirling and two spinning towers of meat: glistening chicken and beef shawarma. There’s a steam table filled with rice and curry dishes, and all the way at the back of the store is a full butcher counter, hanging legs of lamb swaying in a cold room, waiting to be broken down.

A man stands in front of the mouth of the brick oven with a 6-foot wooden paddle in hand, sliding in loaves of bread dough, wiggling them around and sliding out the fresh-baked loaves minutes later. They’re piled into a tub lined with a gray sheet, the warm bread covered with what looks like a cozy fleece blanket.

The food menu features flatbread pizzas cooked in that oven plus shawarma plates, whole chickens, sandwiches and fries. I brought a friend, and we ordered the Khubooz Za’atar flatbread ($8.99), topped with a thick paste of za’atar, olive oil and sesame seeds, plus the kafta kebab plate ($18.99) and the chicken shawarma combo ($13.99).

The flatbread takes around 15 minutes to bake, and the dough arrived perfectly bubbly. The crust was soft and tearable, the za’atar herbaceous and not overly salty. The kebab had three large skewers of grilled ground meat set atop saffron-scented rice and was served with sumac-topped hummus and a salad. The chicken shawarma combo, served with fries, featured a large pita, grilled and pressed around slivers of the spiced, tender shawarma.

Sure, the produce looks fresh and there’s an entire aisle dedicated to tea. But I didn’t spend much time walking around the grocery part of the store because the restaurant is straight fire. Everything was delicious. Food is served until 9 p.m. daily — and I think a whole rotisserie chicken ($24.99), served with rice, hummus and salad, sounds like a perfect dinner.

I know that not every strip mall restaurant or hidden market is going to be a winner. But gems like Byblos and TacosLand remind me to give the unassuming spots a chance.