What makes a breakfast sandwich the best? The classic, compact New York-style bacon, egg and cheese may be the Platonic ideal — it’s a simple greatness that’s hard to find around Seattle, and the one I had in mind when I started The Great Seattle Bacon, Egg and Cheese Quest 2023 (as my spreadsheet was titled). Friends on Instagram and Facebook had plenty of recommendations, while the sometimes-dubious wisdom of the internet offered even more (and more and more).

Lots of the options proved less than classic — made with arugula added, decked out with fancied-up aioli or with the inclusion of grilled corn. I ended up taste-testing 31 breakfast sandwiches, and yes, disappointment happened. Some of them didn’t even get finished (and throwing away part of a breakfast sandwich is truly depressing).

I finally found the BEC of my NYC dreams — the one served at Volunteer Park Cafe, where they make their own kaiser rolls to compensate for our sad regional deficit in that bread category. But roaming all over and around town, I also found newfangled takes that I’d happily eat again (and again), a very worthy version on a bagel, a vegetarian delight and more.

Of course, your favorite — if you have one — is the very best, but here are nine to try from all over the breakfast-sandwich map that you might just love, too. (None of them have arugula. Agree to disagree with me if you like, but arugula just gets wilty and slimy in the breakfast sandwich format.)

Best vegetarian breakfast sandwich: B-Side Foods

421 E. Thomas St., Seattle (Capitol Hill); 206-390-7670; b-side-foods-online.square.site

Cost: $7.50

B-Side operates out of restaurant-industry-favorite cafe Analog Coffee on Capitol Hill, and while the breakfast sandwich made with country ham here is good, the mushroom version makes a compelling case for vegetarianism with its sheer deliciousness. The olive-oil-sautéed mushrooms just go magically with a little grated Beecher’s Flagship cheese, housemade daikon pickles (which is coloring way outside the breakfast-sandwich lines, but a total texture and flavor upgrade in this case), creamy aioli and the fresh-cooked, plump-and-tender folded scrambled egg with bits of scallion. In the department of not fixing what’s not broken, it all comes on a Franz English muffin. “People have suggested we use something fancier,” someone working there told me, “but you don’t mess with the simple things.” The rest of this breakfast sandwich, however, has been messed with just right. For further happy transgression, add the not-burningly-spicy housemade fermented hot sauce.

Best absurdly Instagrammable breakfast sandwich: Semicolon Cafe

10451 N.E. Second St., Bellevue; 425-223-5932; semicoloncafe.com

Cost: $10

“Mmmmm, matcha latte,” was instantly overheard upon arrival at the Bellevue branch of this national chain; this recommendation came from @tinyhangrytiff on Instagram, so the vibe and aesthetic had to be on point. Sleek and spotlessly white with plants for accents, Semicolon Cafe functions 10/10 as a laboratory for both your feed and feeding. Here, Korean-style sandwiches on cushy brioche baked in-store daily get served standing upright in cute, branded paper holders with colorful fillings peeking out. The closest-to-a-BEC “BELT” sounded like a lot: scrambled eggs with bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled corn and a mustard-mayo. But the toasted bread stayed cushy; the folded-style egg was silky-soft; the thick, salty bacon got cooked till done but still pliant to the bite; the vegetables felt like a party rather than an intrusion; and the sweetish-and-spicy sauce added an unexpected pleasant complexity. Semicolon Cafe did not disappoint!

Best breakfast sandwich as a religious experience: Saint Bread

1421 N.E. Boat St., Seattle (University District); 206-566-5195; saintbread.com

Cost: $11

All hail Saint Bread! This bakery-and-more miracle does pretty much everything it touches just right, with long lines of supplicants to prove it. The Hawaiian bun for the breakfast sandwich is soft, squishy and not too sweet, its glossy-browned top practically throwing off a halo; deftly cooked bacon gets a little bit crispy, while its slight thickness lends the blessing of body and smoke; there’s divinely gluey American cheese; and it all ultimately communes with the egg’s liquidy-rich yolk. Saint Bread also offers its breakfast sandwich served on crispy-topped melonpan, as well as a Thai turkey sausage meat option — some might consider such flourishes heresy, but here they could prove transcendent. Next time, will absolutely try, and note to self/you: The new outdoor seating area with a peekaboo sliver of Portage Bay is home to Saint Bread’s drink shack Heave Ho! and wood-fired food truck Hinoki, throwing what looks to be a really fun party Thursdays-Saturdays, 4-8 p.m., just through the end of September. In Saint Bread we trust!

Best breakfast sandwich on a biscuit: Morsel

5000 University Way N.E., Suite D, Seattle (U District); 206-268-0154; morselseattle.com

Cost: $13.25

This biscuit-based spot on the Ave with its utilitarian décor had a line out the door, raising hopes that fell a bit when “The Fast Break” proved to be an unwieldy, overly tall construction. This particular configuration gets stacked with bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar and roasted tomato jam, with plenty of the latter lending the taste of pizza sauce on the sweeter side. With persistence, the egg revealed itself softly and freshly; the bacon proved crispy but not tough; and the cheddar, while unevenly applied, was flavorful when evident. The biscuit itself: yielding, layered, somehow both dense and light, possessed of a crunchy outer crust and lovely buttery-greasiness. I’d order this again in a heartbeat, minus the tomato jam. Also strongly recommended: more magnificent biscuits with peppery sausage gravy.

Best breakfast sandwich at a bar: Russell’s

4111 Stone Way N., Seattle (Wallingford); 206-420-1037; russellsseattle.com

Cost: $10

My friend Matt recommended this one in Wallingford, and he’s not easy to please in this regard. As he put it: “I have been endlessly disappointed by breakfast sandwiches anywhere I’ve tried them on the West Coast. Bagels never work because the effort to bite through the bagel ends up sending the contents of the sandwich out the side. Ditto with too-chewy bacon. Any detail is off, the sandwich is ruined. It’s a really hard sandwich to make well. The only one in town that I have found that I have ordered over and over again is at Russell’s. It’s on lightly toasted brioche; it’s not a kaiser roll but the texture is excellent. Saturday-Sunday only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Excellent sandwich!” With, yes, exactingly cooked bacon, cushy brioche, American cheese and a sriracha aioli that does not annoy (not even Matt), this BEC is also the only one I tried where some of the yolk from an over-easy egg gushed into my lap (a good thing). Also: excellent bloody marys. Thanks, Russell’s and Matt!

Best breakfast sandwich on a bagel: Westman’s Bagel & Coffee

1509 E. Madison St. (Capitol Hill) and 5201 University Way N.E. (U District), Seattle; westmansbagel.com

Cost: $11

At Westman’s walk-up on Madison, you can watch your eggs — plural, two of them — get gently, fluffily scrambled while you stand on the sidewalk waiting for your “B.E.C. Classic,” made on your choice of bagel. You’ll see that pieces of bacon are integrated into the eggs; this smart structural choice works like magic to keep the insides from sliding around and squishing out when you bite into the whole. The fact that the bacon then performs less of a crispy and more of a hammy role may be reconciled with both the exterior texture of the bagel — Westman’s are cold-fermented, hand-rolled, boiled and baked from scratch (daily, of course) — and the light toasting it receives (which, come to think of it, may also help with contents-grip). The cheese is oozy American. “Westman’s is a love letter to NYC,” the website says — checks out. I would even take Matt here.

Best breakfast sandwich from a corner store: Take 5 Urban Market

6757 Eighth Ave. N.W., Seattle (Ballard); 206-420-8104; take5urbanmarket.com

Cost: $8.95

The person at the counter at Ballard’s Take 5 Urban Market was extremely nice; the entirety of the Beatles’ White Album was playing. Ordered for-here — a modicum of seating is available — the breakfast sandwich, on a butter-toasted English muffin, got delivered nearly burning hot on red-and-white-checked paper in a plastic basket. The exterior of the egg looked as if it’d been possibly cooked too well, but it tasted fresh and had a good moderate fluff; the bacon rated not super-crispy, but not too floppy, in a proper amount for saltiness as well as texture; the cheddar had a griddle-crisped flange out one side, an innovation I could do without but not a terrible one. With American cheese (and without the cheese-protrusion), this would’ve been a model of a classic BEC — still, all was in balance, all delicious. Seattle needs way, way more of this kind of little corner store/deli. Note to return, and to try their sandwiches, for a good, basic deli sandwich is also hard to find around here.

Best breakfast sandwich on a fancy English muffin: Ben’s Bread Co.

216 N. 70th St., Seattle (Phinney Ridge); 206-420-7506; bensbread.com

Cost: $9

Ben’s Bread on Phinney Ridge already has a huge following from its pop-up days, so be warned before you wait in line: They often run out of their breakfast sandwich fairly early, and they stop serving them by lunchtime in any case. But having tried another BEC on a housemade English muffin at another well-reputed bakery that ate like a puck, Ben’s scores on upgrading right — chewier in a pleasant way, with a fillingness and flavor that mass-produced (and apparently that other bakery) can’t match. The meat here is famed Benton’s Country ham, the cheese is American, the cake of scrambled egg is soft, and the proportions are perfect to stand up to what you might call the New American muffin.

Best breakfast sandwich on a telera roll: Greenbridge Cafe

9901 Eighth Ave. S.W., Seattle (White Center); 206-762-3447; greenbridgecafe.com

Cost: $16.50 with breakfast potatoes

The place in White Center where we intended to get a breakfast sandwich was unexpectedly closed (and, on another occasion, just not serving them — the path to the Seattle-area breakfast sandwich is not always an easy one). The internet said to try Greenbridge Cafe, serving them only at brunch, Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. We arrived 15 minutes before closing — not a good look — but of course they would make us breakfast sandwiches, the world’s two nicest people said. (One was chef/owner Blanca Rodriguez, formerly exec chef for Nordstrom, also chef/owner of Federal Way’s Pimienta Bistro & Bar — note to self to check that out, as well as return to Greenbridge for her chilaquiles.) A few minutes later, a version on cushy telera with fresh-tasting egg cooked perfectly medium, provolone and both bacon and ham was in hand. Aioli was there to smooth all the flavors together, and the double-down on the pork aspect didn’t get oversalty while adding an interesting textural dimension (plus, bacon and ham). This one got deemed “delightful!” — as did, in the end, this breakfast-sandwich journey.