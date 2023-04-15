In the past six months, I’ve taken on a gluttonous trek, bouncing from the state capital in Olympia up to Bellingham to eat tacos.

I sampled grasshoppers and lamb kidney tacos. I devoured more than 500 corn and flour tortillas stuffed with different stewed, steamed, grilled and fried meats.

I hit 150 taquerias and food trucks — from a 100-mile day trip to check out a new seafood taqueria in Bow, to a five-hour taqueria binge around Tacoma (because you can’t spell Tacoma without “t-a-c-o.”)

Along the way, I’ve developed a knack for spotting from a great distance “2 for 1 birria special” feather flags as well as guerrilla pop-ups at Home Depot lots (with folding tables and stacks of Igloo coolers.)

It’s become a burden, my new superpower.

Tacos have become my obsession because while home cooks were baking bread during the pandemic, I kneaded batches of tortillas in my kitchen after noticing our taco scene has gotten so much better, partly because the tortillas taste better. Gone are the days of many restaurants serving cheap tortillas that reek with a limey-preservative taste, bland discs that were mere workhorses to transport the carnitas to your mouth.

As author Jorge Gaviria puts it in his definitive “MASA” cookbook, we’re in the “third wave” of the masa movement, where many restaurants — of every size, from corporate chains down to and mom-and-pop operations — are committed to the painstaking process of nixtamalizing, or steeping corn in alkaline for better flavors and then grinding these kernels in-house. This Play-Doh-like masa gets balled up, pancaked and tossed onto a griddle to sizzle. These discs bloom, fragrant with corn. A good tortilla with heirloom maize can add aromatics and elevate a taco to gourmet status.

But a taco doesn’t have to be swaddled in a fresh tortilla to make my cut. I like street-style tacos that have some smokiness or char, and stews with clarion chili flavor.

For chef-driven tacos, I do look for housemade tortillas that are pliant with earthy, maize flavors and toppings that aren’t overworked. I want flavors that showcase, not overwhelm, the main ingredient, whether that be meat, veggies or seafood.

But for all my love for tacos, this roundup was more born out of my insomnia and wanderlust.

In driving across the state on road trips, usually late at night, the best and sometimes only dining option was a taco stand, often at a gas station. It’s not a stretch to say these late-nite taquerias provide a community service by being the only game in town at midnight.

The pandemic essentially shut down our late-night dining scene, and many restaurants don’t even bother opening on Mondays and Tuesdays anymore. Taquerias are heroes that fill those voids.

Tacos have also replaced the heat lamp chicken tenders and Jojo potatoes at many roadside convenience stores. After racking up 1,000 miles driving around Western Washington doing research for this story, I can say with great certainty that if all you did was watch for Chevron and Exxon signs, chances are good you’ll find a taco truck parked underneath the sign, or a taqueria located in the gas station’s store or next to it. These stands have legit taco cred. Many gas station Mexican eateries made my list of best tacos.

The other secret for scoring great tacos is to hit a weekend barbacoa, or Mexican barbecue feast. On Saturday and Sunday mornings — and a few do Fridays too — some Mexican restaurants roast whole lambs or parts of a cow overnight to serve with tortillas and consommé made from the juice and fat drippings of those meats. Three barbacoa feasts (in Tacoma, Mount Vernon and Greenwood in Seattle) made my best-of list.

My quest to taste Western Washington’s best tacos took me everywhere from gas station parking lots to white-tablecloth restaurants and everything in between. But, overall, the best taco I ate happened to be one of the cheapest, $1.95 each and located in Skagit County. It’s a simple construct of skin and meat and not mucked with much seasoning, a clean bite with a kaleidoscope of flavors and textures. The fillings are so fatty and crunchy, they hold up well if you eat on the run, whereas other tacos often turn mushy in those takeout containers that double as steam chambers.

Will you disagree with my choice for best taco? Quite possibly, especially if you don’t like lard or you shun meat. This roundup isn’t meant to be a 30-tacos-to-try-before-you-die checklist, but a guide that celebrates all the tacos from different regions in Mexico that we have in our backyard. Hopefully it will inspire you to find your best taco.

I’d like to hear about your favorite taco or taqueria. Or which spot you think I missed. I have yet to find a decent goat birria taco, but maybe you have. You can call or email me with tips or complaints. Operators are standing by.

Western Washington’s Best Taco is …



The chicharron taco ($1.95 each) at Tacos Tecalitlan

702 N. Burlington Blvd., Burlington; 360-224-5849; tacostecalitlan.com

When a sunbeam splashed across my plate of freshly-arrived food at Taco Tecalitlan, I should have seen it for a sign. Glistening in the light, those chicharron tacos looked mighty appetizing, with their sparkling pork skin and their jewels of juicy belly bits. This taco was essentially filled with pork cracklings and porchetta, plus some raw onion and cilantro stems on top to trick my palate into thinking the taco wasn’t as gluttonous as it appeared. So I ate four chicharron tacos. Then, five more — all in one sitting, which seemed perfectly reasonable at the time.

Other fried chicharron around the area tend to sound one-note — they’re either all crunch, like pork rinds, or else simply tender meat, and lacking snap. This Burlington taqueria wisely asks, “Why choose?” and includes both glories of the pork belly. There’s the bubbled pork skin and also strips of juicy white meat layered with fat — sometimes attached to the same bit. When fried, these bits become firm yet melty to the tooth, coating the mouth in lard and pork salt. Add just a few drops of the green tomatillo salsa to brighten the chicharron, and you have the best taco in Western Washington, and for only two bucks!

This taco was unrivaled in greatness as I ate my way through the area, but here are the rest that made my top-30 list, grouped by protein type.



Tacos that made our top 30 list

Lamb | Pork | Beef | Chicken | Seafood | Meatless | Miscellaneous

Lamb tacos



The lamb rib taco (3 for $5.99) at La Conasupo Taqueria & Snack Shop

8532 Greenwood Ave. N.; Seattle; 206-706-2759; laconasupo.net

The Mexican American community in North Seattle knows this place has the best secret taco in the Emerald City. The lamb rib taco is only available on weekends, and it is sold out the back of a storefront in Greenwood that hawks Lucha Libre masks and cowboy boots.

Every Saturday and Sunday at 3 a.m., Daniel Sanchez steams two entire lambs, then breaks down the animals into different cuts for taco fillings before opening his family shop at 9 a.m. You can request lamb head tacos. But the best cut (request it, because no patrons or kitchen staff will tell you about it) is the succulent rib meat pulled off the bone and dropped over a plate of overlapping corn tortillas. A green salsa with chunks of avocado is served with the lamb special, but the fiery red salsa is what these ribs call for. Set your alarm clock, because the ribs sell out before noon.

The lamb barbacoa taco ($4 each) at La Oveja Negra Eatery

806 72nd St. E. Tacoma; orderlaovejanegraeatery.com/index.php

If I’m within 10 miles of this Tacoma taqueria on weekends, I will always — I mean always — make a pit stop for lamb tacos at this corner strip mall eatery. It’s the best lamb barbacoa you can get north of Los Angeles. The bad news: The lamb is available only Fridays through Sundays, and sometimes sells out by 3 p.m.

The taquero stuffs tortillas with pancita, which is a Mexican version of haggis, lamb stomach filled with liver, kidneys, chilis and jalapeño peppers, then sewn shut and steamed. If that makes you skittish, go for the more popular lamb taco. It’s made from a medley of leg, shoulder, loin, shank and skirt meat that gets scrubbed in garlic, onions and herbs, bathed in orange juice and then slow-roasted with agave and banana leaves for eight hours for a luscious bite that’s not aggressively gamey. You’ll want some of the bright capsaicin salsas that the couple Ruth Pichardo and Luis Castro rise at dawn to grind. Or, buy a barbacoa tray ($26 per pound) and a stack of housemade tortillas ($2.50 for six) to assemble the tacos at home. You also want a Styrofoam cup of their famous lamb consommé ($6.50 for 16 ounce, and $11.50 for 32 ounce).

Pork tacos



Al pastor de trompo ($3.75 each) at Los Cuervos

Offered only after 5 p.m. Fridays to Sundays; 11109 Pacific Highway S.W., Lakewood; facebook.com/tacomixlakewood.wa

Eduardo Lomeli seduces passersby at his strip-mall taco shop by roasting a golden hive-shaped hunk of pork on a vertical spit out front. Once you step on the brakes to watch his staff cook, he knows he’s reeled you in. There’s no way you won’t buy his al pastor. The cook waits until the pork drips with fat and the edges are singed and lacy before he carves shards off the rotating trompo cylinder. Your juicy, charred al pastor will be served “planchado,” on downy corn tortillas made by Lomeli’s mother.

Notables: Tacortiz, in Rainier Valley, Seattle, is one of the few food trucks that roasts al pastor on the vertical spit on weekdays. After 4 p.m., the family deal is 15 al pastor tacos for $30. Taqueria El Ranchito in Kent does al pastor de trompo on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 6 p.m., until sold out.



Sakura pork belly taco ($10 each) at Cantina Monarca

504 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; cantinamonarca.com

With its thatchy décor and Yucatán color scheme, this agave bar channels the warmer latitudes of Tulum, Mexico. So why, oh why, did the menu not include the cochinita pibil pork taco this region is known for? Oh well. All is forgiven now that I’ve devoured Cantina Monarca’s Sakura pork belly, a marbled slab from the prized heritage-bred hog the restaurant showcases on a fresh heirloom blue corn tortilla. The pork — it’s sorta inspired by cochinita pibil — is braised in Jarritos Mandarin soda and smeared with achiote paste and topped with mezcal-infused pineapple chunks and other tropical relish toppings. Beware: The fiery serrano peppers lurking in the taco’s tropical foliage may startle your taste buds.



Tacos Acorazados ($4.99 with meat) at Tacos El Patron food truck

16402 Military Road S., SeaTac; facebook.com/tacoselpatronllcwa

This unheralded taco originated in Morelos, Mexico, which is also the original home of the owners of this food truck. Historically the acorazados was an affordable, portable working-dish meant to fortify workers for a long day’s labor. It contained cheap fillers encased in a big tortilla. This version is stuffed with mayo, rice, fried onions, fried green peppers and a mashed up soft-boiled egg. But I would splurge on the extra 50 cents to swap out the egg for the adobada pork to give this a meatier, spicy bite.



The carnitas taco ($2.25 each) at Taqueria La Estrella food truck

No address, 253-258-4873

The best-kept secret for great carnitas tacos is … on hiatus. At press time, the family who owns this food truck in Kent is currently looking for another lot. Stay tuned. Most carnitas around town skew either too crispy or too stew-y. La Estrella’s gets the right balance of juicy confit pork and charred strands.

Notable: Taqueria El Asadero in Rainier Valley is one of the most popular food trucks for good, cheap carnitas.

Beef tacos



The beef rib tacos ($7 each, or 2 tacos with a side and two sauces for $17) at Jack’s BBQ

Two Seattle locations: Sodo at 3924 Airport Way S., and in South Lake Union at 228 Ninth Ave. N.; jacksbbq.com

This is on the secret menu every Friday starting at 11 a.m. at Jack’s BBQ in Sodo, South Lake Union, Bellingham, Algona and Lakewood, until they sell out. If you get a good taquero in the kitchen during your visit, you’ll get the greatest hits of the beef rib in one bite — burnt ends and surface meat for that mesquite aroma and the salt and pepper rub; ribbons of juicy meat and rendered fat for richness; and some strands of membrane and connective tissue for texture (they’re chewy, but tender). The rest is up to you. I add jalapeño and onions, along with chimichurri sauce.



Smoked brisket breakfast taco ($8) at Good Morning Tacos

Currently a pop-up, but starting a food truck by June. goodmorningtacos.com

The prized post-oak smoked brisket at Jeff’s Texas Style BBQ in Marysville makes every pitmaster’s list of best barbecue in the Puget Sound. You can sample that prized meat in chef Kinga Borkowski’s Austin-inspired breakfast tacos served at pop-ups around Seattle and on the Eastside. That brisket joins lumps of fluffy eggs, black beans and pickled jalapeños in a warm flour tortilla bookended with melted cheddar and Colby Jack on the bottom and topped off with a lava of Hatch chile queso. This taco is evil, just pure evil.



The rib-eye tacos (4 for $19.99) at Asadero

Two locations: 5405 Leary Ave. N.W., Seattle, and 310 Washington Ave. N., Kent; asaderoprime.com

The waft of mesquite smoke that greets you when the front door swings open hints you’ve stepped into a Northern Mexico-style restaurant. Sure, you can get a buttery rib-eye at any high-end steakhouse, but only at Asadero does your Prime-grade cut, seasoned with salt, possess that intense, earthy, smoky perfume that is unmistakably carne asada, by way of Sonora and Nuevo León. Go easy on the free salsas. This beef is so good, and so fragrant, it doesn’t need to be dressed with much.

Notable: D’ La Santa on Capitol Hill also serves marbled steak rib-eye tacos, but it’s a wetter version with more sauces and seasonings.



The street-style carne asada ($4) at Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More

18205 Des Moines Memorial Drive, SeaTac; 206-257-0764; facebook.com/birrierialasantatacosandmore/

I swear I can pick owner Maria Maravilla’s street-style carne asada out of any food truck lineup. She uses a fattier chuck roast than the traditional skirt steak and imbues her beef with a pronounced chargrilled fragrance and a mix of secret seasonings. The grilled bits are splayed over a single 6-inch tortilla, instead of the traditional two-ply taco, for a better meat-to-masa ratio. Request some complimentary grilled onions and charred jalapeño peppers to amplify that smoky, street-food flavor. When the cashier asks which of the four sauces you want with your order, the correct answers are the creamy habanero sauce and the orange (arbol chili) salsa.

Notable: The street-style carne asada at Carmelo’s Tacos in Seattle is one of the better deals on Capitol Hill.



The taco de suadero ($3.99 each) at El Catrin

9641 15th Ave. S.W., White Center; 206-708-6341; orderelcatrin.com

Mexico City’s al pastor is so popular that many people forget about its sibling, the suadero taco, which rarely appears on menus around the Seattle area. I get my fix in White Center. Chef Jared Velazquez braises the cow’s trapezius muscle to tender up this lean cut before searing the meat on the sombrero-shaped pan. The beef tastes like a denser, meatier version of pork carnitas. The meat gets chopped into much thicker cubes than what I’m used to, but this is Velazquez’s kitchen, and the man declares that’s the way to best showcase the salty, savory bite of this Mexico City street food.

Brisket suadero taco ($11 each) at Pancita at Pair

5501 30th Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-526-7655; pairseattle.com

For a more contemporary take on the suadero, check out the work of chef Janet Becerra, who interned at the famous Michelin 3-star restaurant Pojol in Mexico City. She cures a brisket for two days before confit-ing then searing the meat to create a bite that mimics the dense texture of a skirt steak but has the unctuousness of a rib-eye. The chopped-up beef is served on an aromatic tortilla made from heirloom red corn that the chef grinds before dinner service.



Hard-shell beef “Mama’s taco” (2 for $7.50 during happy hour, and 3 tacos with beans and rice for a $17.50 dinner plate) at Bang Bang Kitchen

4219 S. Othello St., Seattle; 206-420-3146; bangbangseattle.com

I’m convinced that if those prefab, cardboard, pockmarked, yellow shells served in school cafeterias were a smidge better, then crunchy tacos would have a better reputation. Exhibit A of how good a crispy taco can be: Bang Bang’s crispy shell gets fried in-house. The result: You can taste the sweet masa crumbs in your mouth when the tortilla disintegrates; notice, too, the different texture. The hard shell is stuffed with ground beef that has been simmered with pureed San Marzano tomatoes and eight other herbs and spices before getting topped with the usual suspects (shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar, Roma tomatoes and sour cream) for an irresistibly crunchy, tangy bite. It’s the taste of nostalgia, only better.

Notable: TacosLand in Kent serves a meaty beef version of the classic crispy taco.



Tripas tacos ($3 each) at Tacos Los Potrillos No. 1 food truck

6815 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-451-3768; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075930398064

Do you have the guts to try tripas? It’s usually the most interesting item on the food truck menu, and it’s so popular now that it’s become a staple along with carne asada. To the uninitiated, it’s chopped cow intestines boiled with garlic and herbs and then finished on a flatiron grill. It’s also the most diverse taco filling. Request that the intestines be fried extra crispy, and you’ll get a flavor that’s somewhere between fried pig ears and cracklings. Request it soft or mildly crispy, and you get an elastic texture along with a musky, liver-like flavor.

I prefer the version served at this Rainier Valley food truck — crunchy on the surface with a gelatinous, buttery interior — because it’s the most consistent, whether I order it for lunch, or late at night when I get the munchies. It’s never under- or overcooked.

Notables: the extra crispy tripas at Tacos San Juan food truck in Kent/Des Moines; the tender tripas with the house mole at Carnitas Michoacan on Beacon Hill, Seattle.



The queso birria taco ($4 each) at Birrieria Tijuana

1111 S.W. 128th St., Burien; 253-259-9465; birrieriatijuana.com

The hit before the birria boom, this O.G. still holds up well in a crowded field. The corn tortilla gets filled with a scoop of shredded beef and mozzarella and folded over, each side ladled with beef juice skimmed off the fatty surface of the pot. Then it’s fried until the cheese not only coats the beef strands but turns gooey enough to stretch out in between bites. Eat this taco like a French dip sandwich, dunking it in the Styrofoam bowl of consommé to soak up the beef tallow and the smoky flavors from the ancho chiles and other peppers. I doctored mine with a squeeze of lime and a mound of pickled onions and tomatillo sauce to cut into the cheesy richness.

Notable: Pub 70 in Seattle serves a glammed-up version with fancy Painted Hills beef cheeks and chuck roast stewed with the Indian spice garam masala and roasted coriander seeds.



Lengua beef tongue taco ($3.29 each) at Taqueria la Fondita

10050 15th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-551-0529; taqueria-la-fondita.business.site

If the thought of eating beef tongue makes you queasy, this White Center food truck may convert you. The muscle is cooked textbook-perfect. The braised beef tongue is springy and has a flavor that’s a cross between filet mignon and pate. It’s not as gamey as other versions around town.

Oaxacan-style brisket barbacoa taco ($6.50 each) at Gracia

5313 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-268-0217; graciaseattle.com

Chef Chester Gerl simulates the traditional earthen pit barbecue by grilling his brisket in applewood before wrapping the meat in maguey and avocado leaves to slow-roast. It’s one of the few beef barbacoa tacos I’ve tasted that has an earthy-smokiness. His barbacoa taco, plumped out with guacamole, onion, cilantro and radish, is spiced with pasilla sauce, a smoky-sweet Oaxacan version of a chipotle salsa. An early evangelist of nixtamalized corn tortillas, Gerl serves a variety of tacos inspired by different regions of Mexico, from the Yucatan-style cochinita pibil pork to Michoacan-inspired carnitas. Go during happy hour when all his tacos are discounted.

Advertising



Beef barbacoa taco ($4.50 each) at Cocina Sabores

(On weekends only!) 810 W. Division, Mount Vernon; 360-899-5631; cocina-sabores-and-catering.business.site/

A large chunk of the Mexican population around Mount Vernon hits this taqueria for the mouthwatering beef barbacoa that’s served only on Saturdays and Sundays, starting at 7 a.m. The fattiest barbacoa I’ve tasted in the region, this hulking meat gets steam-bathed until the slab turns tender and shreds, and then gets dropped on the sizzling flatiron to blacken. Request the fresh, handmade tortillas, which are pliant yet muscular enough to hold up to the collagen-rich chuck roast. The taqueria often sells out of beef barbacoa by 2 p.m. Sundays. For the late risers, your consolation prize is the excellent chili verde pork burrito.

Chicken tacos



The salsa verde chicken ($6 each) at Comal

This is a pop-up around Seattle, Edmonds and, soon, in Renton; comalseattle.com

An evangelist for chicken-thigh tacos, Steven Aguilar braises his dark meat with just salt in the simmering water so you taste only the same pronounced poultry flavors as you would in a comforting chicken soup. To finish, he adds a reduction sauce (tomatillo, jalapeño, serrano, green onions and cilantro), but those verdant notes remain subtle so as not to upstage the main attraction — the thigh meat, the most flavorful part of the chicken — over his lard flour tortilla. If you’re lucky, you might catch Aguilar on a good day when he has time also to make mole poblano chicken tacos.



Oaxaca mole chicken taco ($2.50 each) at El Costeno

2015 E. Union St., Seattle; 206-476-0334

Street-style chicken tacos are the weakest of all the food truck offerings around the greater Puget Sound area. They’re often stringy and dry, especially the white meat. This truck by Chuck’s Hop Shop in the Central District is a rare standout. Shards of grilled white meat get smothered in a dark sauce that tastes like a hybrid between a red and a black mole, with peppery, cocoa and raisin-y flavors.



Queso taco with chicken ($4 each, or 3 for $13 with consommé) at El Mariachi Birria Y Tacos

6100 Evergreen Way, Everett; 425-512-9024; facebook.com/lostamaahles

Chef Hugo Carranza learned how to make tacos from two of the best cities in North America for birria: he ate his way around his hometown Los Angeles, and he spent two months in Tijuana studying guisado stew dishes and taking notes on how locals made their tacos. The big winner in his R&D is the city of Everett, where Carranza and his wife Viviana García Zuniga have opened one of the best taquerias in the North End. His beef taco is a bestseller, but the chef is just as deft with the chicken taco — tangled strands of braised thigh and breast meat brimming with smoky chipotle and sautéed onions. The meat, coated in cheddar and queso Asadero, is served in a corn tortilla that’s been fried in an oil-infused with guajillo peppers, anise star and fall spices.

Seafood tacos



Cod tacos ($11 for 2) at Burien Fish House

133 S.W. 153rd St., Burien; 206-294-3506; theburienfishhouse.com

This shack dresses up your fish in every conceivable way. Choose halibut, salmon or cod. Pick grilled, blackened or fried. If you choose the deep-fryer, decide whether the fillet gets coated in a panko crust or beer batter. And how to decide between a corn or flour tortilla? I’ll save you the trouble of deciphering all the scenarios: Just order the thick cod fried in a beer batter, and served in a pillowy flour tortilla. Dashes of the vinegary hot sauce and a squeeze of lime finish your work. It’s tastier, and a better value, than the many flimsy tilapia tacos served in the Seattle area.



Tacos gobernadora de camaron ($17.99 for 3 tacos with rice) at Carnitas Michoacan

2500 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; 206-323-3688; carnitas206.com

Snobs who abide by the “no cheese on seafood” rule are missing out on the “Governor shrimp taco” made famous in Sinaloa in Northwest Mexico. In this taco, melty mozzarella clings to snappy shrimp, the cheesiness cut by pimiento peppers and a mango-habanero sauce. It all forms one of the more unique seafood taco flavors. The ingredients are creamy and sweet, yet without overwhelming the delicate prawn, instead adding a milky richness to what otherwise would have been a light, tropical taco.

Notable: Tacos and Beer in Crown Hill, Seattle, does a gluttonous take, essentially fried onions and prawn with cheese in a fried tortilla.



Grilled shrimp tacos ($19.50 for 2 with Cuban black beans and Spanish rice) at Azul Restaurant & Lounge

15118 Main St., Mill Creek; 425-357-5600; azullounge.com

This bustling Latin American restaurant with a long waitlist also runs a popular taco happy hour in Mill Creek. But its prized shrimp taco is never discounted, a signal to you that it’s special. Paprika-dusted shrimp are first made smoky from the grill, then creamy from the chipotle mayo and, finally, brightened with a mango salsa. It’s worth the splurge.

Notable: The Baja taco at El Sirenito in Georgetown with deep-fried prawn is one of the most popular shrimp tacos in Seattle.

Meatless options



The smoked carrot taco ($4 each) at Standard Brewing

Vegan and gluten-free; 2504 S. Jackson St., Seattle; 206-535-1584; standardbrew.com

One of the most talented cooks I’ve met in Seattle, Evan Bolling, now resides in Ashland, Oregon, where he is turning heads as the chef de cuisine at MÄS, one of the hottest new restaurants in America. I can say I knew Bolling when, at this Central District taproom in 2018, he built the best vegan taco I’ve ever had. The smoked carrot taco is still so good that it remains on the menu, though Bolling’s version has been tweaked.

The current vegan version, by chef Wiley Frank, formerly of the critically-acclaimed Little Uncle restaurant, features alderwood-smoked carrots and a creamy chickpea fritter with tahini sauce, and it’s topped with cilantro, green onion, sumac and lime. This riff still resembles Bolling’s original — bright, tangy Mediterranean flavors with layers of creamy and crunchy textures. It’s simply the best vegan bite you can get in Seattle for under five bucks.



Rajas con crema tacos ($4.25 each) at Xochi Tacos

145 N.W. Gilman Road, Issaquah; wearexochi.com

Several years ago, Sandra Diaz moved from Mexico City to Washington state to be close to her daughter, who had enrolled at the University of Washington. The elder Diaz then started a food truck in Issaquah that serves some of the best tacos on the Eastside. So let’s take a moment to thank her daughter for the culinary gift that rolled into Issaquah in 2018. The wait for Diaz’s guisada or stewed tacos can run up to 30 minutes. Go after the lunch rush (2 to 3 p.m.) if you have no patience for lines. Diaz’s stewed meats are popular, but Xochi is unique for its varied lineup of five meatless versions including the standout “rajas,” roasted, then braised, poblano peppers with dulcet onions and a sour-creamy finish.



Kentucky Fried Cauliflower taco ($6.25 each) at Lifted Taco

17255 135th Ave. N.E., Suite 1040, Woodinville; 425-419-4322; liftedtaco.com

These florets are battered and then dropped into a deep fryer until craggy, after which they’re dusted with seasonings that mimic The Colonel’s secret recipe of herbs and spices. A zingy slaw and a creamy sauce with a vinegary tang top this vegetarian taco, which has pushed its way from being an occasional special at Lifted Taco to being part of the regular taco lineup in April.

Notable: The cauliflower taco at Laz’s Tacos in Issaquah has all the prerequisites of a beer sponge — deep-fried crunchy, salty and creamy.

Miscellaneous other tacos that defy categorization



Steak and shrimp taco ($3.50 each at The Oyster Shuckers: Oyster Bar & Taqueria)

17026 Allen W. Road, Bow; 360-399-1537; facebook.com/TheOysterShuckers/

Surf-and-turf on a tortilla reeks of a gimmick, but I will gladly eat my words along with this taco. This campechana, or mixed taco, comes with lean steak seasoned on the salty side to play off the plump, sweet shrimp. The meat and seafood sit on a sheen of melted mozzarella caramelized onto the corn tortilla to create that umami Maillard reaction.



Chapulín or roasted grasshopper tacos (3 for $15.99) at Casa Mixteca

452 S.W. 153rd St., Burien; 206-244-2572; facebook.com/casamixteca

In 2017, the Mariners made what sounded like a dare — try a grasshopper? — into a bestselling ballpark munch. An Oaxacan delicacy, these roasted grasshoppers taste like fried shrimp shells that are dusted with salt and chili powder and cut with a pleasant, lemony tartness. It’s augmented with a dollop of guacamole to pack some moisture and monounsaturated fat into those dry, jerky-like bugs. The critters are quite tasty … if the antenna heads and razor legs tickling the roof of your mouth don’t freak you out. Bon appétit!

