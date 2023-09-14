IN NEW YORK CITY, the streets are paved with golden-roll-domed breakfast sandwiches. The simple, classic bacon, egg and cheese is ubiquitous, ready to serve as a quick and delicious most important meal of the day at innumerable borough bodegas and shiny-quilted-metal midtown carts. It is a thing of particular beauty insofar as the quality is so uniformly, ordinarily perfect that the one that is closest to your mouth is likely to be the best one — a triumph of culinary capitalism for the everyperson.

Wrapped in paper or foil, possessed of just-right-crispy-and-salty bacon, softly cooked egg and velvety-melty American cheese, in its purest form it comes on a cushy kaiser roll, with or without tiny dots of poppy seed, though those are nice for visual and textural variation. (When it comes to the cheese, this breakfast sandwich is ours, and thus it ought rightfully ooze our national pasteurized prepared cheese product.)

In Seattle, a good, simple, classic breakfast sandwich is hard to find.

Before you yell at me, please reread those adjectives: “good,” “simple,” “classic.” When I began thinking about this particular dearth, I asked my Instagram and Facebook friends for their suggestions, and they replied with many (and many thanks to all). The internet offered more (and more and more). Now I’m here to report that I have engulfed 31 breakfast sandwiches over a period of several months, all around town and also in Bellevue, Redmond, Kent and Renton. I have eaten a breakfast sandwich ensconced in a plastic booth at a Shell station; I have eaten one at a glitzy Eastside cafe; I have eaten the breakfast-sandwich fruits of multiple bakeries of high repute; I have eaten them in cars, and I have eaten them in bars. I had sadly few specimens from corner stores, which have been disappearing in Seattle over the years, a tragedy we won’t dwell on here. Likewise, we lack those magical quilted food carts, but I did patronize a truck or two.

In terms of methodology: I ordered bacon when possible and opted for the simplest bread format available — usually an English muffin, for in another tremendous and inexplicable regional misfortune, the kaiser roll is nearly nonexistent hereabouts.

Some of the breakfast sandwiches transgressed in ruinous ways: served with aggressively flavored aioli, served on a bagel out of a plastic bag, served with arugula, which, friends, only gets distressingly wilty-slimy in this format. Failures of proportion, and construction, and just cooking were encountered. There were breakfast sandwiches that, disconsolate, I did not even finish. But, toward the end, I’d found nine good — even great — breakfast sandwiches, as detailed in the accompanying list.

None of these, however, qualified as purely “simple” and “classic.” I’d given up on locating the paragon of the form locally when I came to the point of concluding my research last Friday, with one final recommendation from my editor.

GO TO VOLUNTEER PARK CAFE, my editor suggested. “Legends say a latte plus a Martinelli’s plus that sandwich plus Louisa Boren lookout cures all hangovers,” my editor further messaged me, which sounded promising.

I grew up 3 ½ blocks from Volunteer Park Cafe, back when that side of Capitol Hill was distinctly less fancy, with scabby lawns and millions of kids from the Catholic families that largely occupied the un-redone huge, old houses. Volunteer Park Cafe, in fact, used to be a corner store to which we were allowed to free-range to buy candy — it was always dim in there, with an old linoleum floor, and the very grumpy man who ran it and his terrifying German shepherd had to be braved in order to score. It was not the kind of place that made any kind of sandwiches. We all called it Groucho’s, and after my grip on reading became firm, I looked one day at the sign above the door and was surprised to find it said “GROCERIES,” not “GROUCHO’S,” as I’d surmised. The lookout at Louisa Boren Park, a few blocks away, is pretty much part of my DNA.

But I digress. The circa 1904 space housed a few other endeavors post-Groucho’s, becoming VPC in 2007, with current owners Crystal Chiu and Melissa Johnson taking over in 2021. They met working at Canlis, Chiu as executive pastry chef and Johnson as expediter then pandemic-project bagel-maker; Johnson also co-owned a small bakery in New York and grew up on Long Island. Of course, VPC has pastries, cookies and cake; I’d tried and loved their dressed-up toasts (eggplant and feta, avocado and za’atar), as well as their marvelous couscous salad (with almonds, orange and arugula used properly, with a lemony vinaigrette). The VPC space is now light and airy, with beeswax candles, adorable greeting cards, single-origin chocolate bars and the like also on offer; last Friday, Fleet Foxes played in a way that felt foreordained.

The bacon, egg and cheese was just absurdly delicious. Folding the two halves apart in their paper wrapping to see the sandwich’s extremely encouraging cross-section felt like opening a gift. The cheese was visibly gooey, the egg folded crêpe-like-light, the layer of bacon reassuringly not-too-fat-not-too-thin, the roll squishy but substantial in the hand. “Initial breadiness compacts nicely,” my notes begin, “buttery bottom with slight chew, soft, poppy seed top fun, very faint yet lovely biscuity taste.”

Johnson, who created this pinnacle of the form as a personal project, told me later that they make the kaiser rolls daily in-house, based on a burger bun she made years ago working at a restaurant in Nantucket, Mass. “I tried so many bread recipes,” she said, “and all of the sudden remembered that perfect burger bun, and we tried it with the egg sandwich, and it was perfect.” The butter used is the same high-quality European-style as that in VPC’s pastries, and it’s a perceptible difference.

The cheese, on the contrary, is a “pretty standard” American one, but Johnson emphasized that this is important: “It has to be American cheese — American cheese is the only cheese that melts in that way.” She explained that it gets enfolded with the omelet-like egg, “and then as you wrap that … it turns the cheese into a sauce that oozes out as you bite it.

“And then the bacon being crispy was really important, too,” Johnson continued. It’s not high-end, either; in this context, that’s for the best. (She demurred when it came to exact brand, for both bacon and cheese.) And indeed, the bacon is ideally cooked for a hint of crispiness among the soft, ever-so-slightly-wet egg infiltrated with creamy, salty, silky veins of orange-gold cheesiness. If the egg tastes especially fresh, it’s from high volume and careful cooking; Johnson said that after the egg supply got weird during the pandemic, they made do with using whatever came through.

Intentionally, no add-ons are offered. There is no ketchup — this is a thing some people back East put on their BECs — in the house. “Simple” and “really delicious” is what Johnson was going for, and with her New York upbringing, she noted, “I don’t think there’s anything better than a classic bacon, egg and cheese on a kaiser roll. And you really don’t see them around Seattle in that way.”

The bacon, egg and cheese at Volunteer Park Cafe costs $14, a price Johnson admitted could give some pause. “Is this story about Seattle’s most expensive breakfast sandwich?” she asked, kind of laughing. It is not; while on the high end, VPC’s BEC is not alone in the mid-double-digits around town. “It’s not a made-up number,” Johnson said, elaborating that the price is derived from “a methodical formula … that we feel is fair for us, and also fair for the customer. And the quality reflects that.”

My editor had mentioned the cost of this bacon, egg and cheese, and also opined that it was completely worth it. With 30 other breakfast sandwiches under my belt, I’m in absolute agreement. Many others are, too — Volunteer Park Cafe sold 15,000 of them the first year, then even more in their second year.

“When we opened, we were like, ‘Let’s have an egg sandwich on the menu …’” Johnson said, still sounding a bit in disbelief. “And we had no idea. We did not expect that it would become what it became.”