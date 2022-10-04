Ever since Matia Kitchen & Bar in Eastsound, San Juan County made The New York Times’ list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now,” local foodies and tourists have been trying to finagle a table at the hottest restaurant in Washington state.

But you don’t need to take the ferry to Orcas Island for that dinner. Matia will hold a beer pairing dinner at Fair Isle Brewing in the Ballard Brewery District on Oct. 31. Tickets start at $265 per person.

Even though the restaurant has been slammed since it was named in the New York Times story that came out last month, the owners are still honoring their Seattle commitment by shutting down their critically acclaimed bistro for one night to hold the pop up in Ballard.

The eight-course dinner will include some of Matia’s most popular dishes including its confit pumpkin with a fall fruit mole and puffed gains; chicories with a smoked egg yolk and pastrami XO sauce; and a hay mousse with buttermilk sorbet and caramelized milk crumble.

The farm-to-table courses will be paired with rare ales that Fair Isle Brewing has only served to private club members.

The event is also a homecoming for the two of the four Matia owners, Drew Downing and Avery Adams who formerly worked at Serious Pie and Stateside, respectively.

Advertising

“I love my job and time in Seattle.” said Downing who worked for Tom Douglas for six years. “Everything that I learned about restaurants in my career came from working in Seattle. I have a lot of gratitude for all the restauranteurs there.”

The pop up is part of a series of guest chef dinners hosted by Fair Isle. You can also get reservations to pop ups from Chef Ashley Morford-Haines of Windward Adventures, who has worked at the Herbfarm and L’Oursin on Oct. 10; Brothers & Co. on Oct. 17; and Saint Bread on Oct. 24.

Fair Isle, to the uninitiated, makes some of the most interesting beers in the IPA-loving Ballard Brewery District. Check out Mei Zi, an oak-aged farmhouse ale with oolong tea, or its Matero, a farmhouse ale fermented with Mourvèdre grapes.

For those still trying to snag a table at Matia restaurant, the owners quietly have released some dinner reservations in November, and you can book via the restaurant’s website.