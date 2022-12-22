If scarcity of reservations is any indication, a certain segment of Seattle has been ready and waiting to pay $180 for sushi. Yes, that’s per person — yes, for one dinner — with beverage pairings adding on $75 and up. This isn’t your neighborhood sushi spot: This is a new spate of restaurants for (very) upscale omakase — chef’s choice at the chef’s counter, showcasing 17 or more courses over at least 90 minutes, an exclusive experience seeking to feature the ocean’s best work enhanced by exquisite skill and minute care. Extras may include a welcome cocktail, a tray in which to rest your cellphone (phones get workouts at omakase — how else will people know you were here?) and even a dress code.

Of course, any local sushi bar would serve you an omakase menu, by request, before. But when you’re placing yourself in the chef’s hands — every bite chosen for you, an exercise in trust — you may now, if it’s within your means, seek an unparalleled adventure in eating, a journey through what’s in season and what’s achingly freshest prepared with extreme expertise. Temperature matters — of the fish, the rice, even the room. Timing is everything — the pace should be dazzling, but not rushed. Flavors should build, subtle to lush, then maybe recede and roll in again. All the chef’s experience has led them to this moment for a miniature culinary tour de force performance, deft movements and razor-sharp knife part of the show, along with patter and, ideally, education. The actual food should prompt responses ranging from the reverent “Mmmmmmm” to full-on, eyes-rolling-back-in-head ecstasy.

That’s the idea, anyway, and at these prices, you hope they get you there — my bill for two, with two drink pairings and mandatory 20% service charge, at new Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Seattle came to an eye-watering $747.49. The tabs for a duo at two more recently debuted omakase places, Takai by Kashiba and SAI Sushi & Sake, were $500-plus. (Right up there price-wise, too, are Seattle’s Ltd Edition Sushi, which I reviewed earlier this year under the headline “Sushi so good, it might make you cry,” and long-standing Taneda, where I have been unable to score a reservation despite monthslong efforts.) By comparison, however — and I don’t know whether this makes matters better or worse — high-end omakase options in New York can cost much more (and do, overall, with more to choose from, too). Dining at the presumed outer limit, New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells just gave four stars to Yoshino, where the omakase is income inequality writ gigantic: $646 (yes, that’s per person).

Hereabouts, at least one more omakase-only place is on the way in the new year: Sushi Suzuki in Madison Park. As with Bellevue’s new Takai by Kashiba, this one comes from an apprentice of local sushi master Shiro Kashiba — in this case, chef Yasutaka Suzuki (who, notably, is qualified to prepare the potentially poisonous fugu — there’s something for your Instagram, should he choose to serve it). So omakase is officially booming locally, and it appears the question isn’t why, but why not sooner?

Seattle’s new(ish) wealth clearly has an appetite for these experiences that go above and beyond regular fine dining. Seats are at an extreme premium — at almost any given time, all of these omakase places are completely booked. Scoring a reservation involves divining when a new batch will be released (generally monthly, with information found on the restaurants’ reservation systems and/or Instagrams), then being online with fingers limbered to attempt to grab a table at the exact appointed moment (an anxiety-inducing situation, for me, at least). The rumors of local techies building bots that can snap up online reservations way faster than human hands can are real — a friend of mine offered to do it for me.

I refused — that just doesn’t seem fair!? And over the last three months, I managed to score seats at Sushi by Scratch, SAI Sushi & Sake and Takai by Kashiba. My expense account having its limits, I visited each place once. All three serve both local seafood and stuff flown in from Japan; likewise, some of the fish is presented fresh, some painstakingly aged Edomae-style. Here are my impressions.

For the high roller

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Seattle

2331 Sixth Ave., Seattle; no phone; sushibyscratchrestaurants.com; reservations required; $165 per person with 20% gratuity automatically added; $110/$125 beverage pairing

Want serious foodie bragging rights and upscale Vegas-style glam? Seattle’s edition of Sushi by Scratch gets you there, or close enough — owner Phillip Frankland Lee got a Michelin star for his Montecito, California, location last year and seeks at all six outlets nationwide to put on quite a show (Vegas does not have a branch … yet). Ring the understatedly labeled bell on a far-flung Denny Triangle block and get ushered into a dark, sleek, purple-lit lounge, installed in the ground-floor space in stage-set style along with an equally dim adjoining 10-seat sushi bar. A small, shallow vessel of gingery-and-sweet welcome cocktail later, join chef Julian Tham flanked by two assistants for a veritable barrage of “new wave” nigiri, one handroll and a dessert — 17 courses total.

On my visit at the end of October, a loud soundtrack combined with corner seats made it difficult to hear some of Tham’s descriptions of fish dressed up with the likes of Fresno chili-yuzu glaze. Tham has worked with Lee’s company since graduating from culinary school 7 1/2 years ago, save a yearlong internship at San Francisco’s triple-Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn. Lee has said he thinks of him as his son, and Tham seems to be adopting the role of bad-boy sushi chef here, cursing freely among his patter.

While some bites soared — like one of pristine local spot prawn served with a layer of its own brûléed head-meat, lemony-scented and wasabi-spiked, anointed with olive oil; and another of velvet-soft, richer-than-rich bone marrow given multiple roastings and a perfect ting of salt — sushi purists will find many preparations to be sensory overload. Hokkaido uni was served overchilled, tasting a little sour. All the rice, meanwhile, was seasoned far toward the sweet side. As for the set itself, our view included a power strip dangling down the wall, an industrial garbage can, dinged paint and an unfolding paper light fixture. Our coats were never taken — a small thing, but at these prices …

Other audience members, however, clearly had rave reviews: One couple was overheard at dinner’s conclusion inquiring about buying the whole place out for a private party, which ought to deeply impress eight of their friends.

For an unforgettable date

SAI Sushi & Sake

25 W. Mercer St., no phone; saisushiandsake.com; reservations required; $195 per person with 20% gratuity automatically added; $20-$22 sake tastings, with sake also by the glass/bottle

Only two places were set at the counter in SAI Sushi & Sake’s pleasantly contemporary Uptown space when my guest and I arrived for our reservation. What was going on, not readily apparent from the website, slowly dawned: Chef Akiyoshi Saito offers truly exclusive dining, where your party is the party — the restaurant and his service yours and yours alone. Make it a threesome or a double date, if you like; more than that is strictly by special arrangement.

And a great date it is, starting with niceties including a tray for your phone, a basket for your bag and even a little wooden rest for your feet; on our early December visit, little holiday figurines signified a happy human touch. Saito works alone and with obvious joy here, engaging with a ready laugh, intuiting when to let you savor, entertaining any and all questions, slipping into the back sometimes for preparation. This is omakase with shades of kaiseki: a succession of courses including two delicately flavored appetizers, a seasonal soup, three kinds of sashimi, a hot dish — ours was belt fish gently grilled in two layers with shiso in between, miyoga (a Japanese ginger), sudachi (Japanese lime) and radish sprouts, plus spinach with a rich, nutty macadamia-sesame dressing — then 11 kinds of nigiri, a handroll, miso soup, dessert and coffee or tea.

The nigiri alone makes a poem, each piece stintingly anointed with careful condiments: shimmering silver kohada, which is gizzard shad (and the fish by which sushi bars in Japan are judged, Saito says) gets yuzu jelly to complement its tang; local geoduck, perfectly bouncy, is barely brushed with his housemade sashimi sauce (soy sauce, mirin, sake, tamari, konbu and bonito flakes). Miso soup, too, becomes pretty much lyrical, made with Saito’s own year-fermented paste and multi-fish-based dashi, smoky yet light.

Saito’s father was a sushi chef in his hometown of Yaizu, Japan; he worked at the family restaurant after school, later heading to Tokyo for a decade to learn kaiseki and more. Here in Seattle, he eventually opened Georgetown neighborhood sushi spot The Cutting Board, running it for many years. SAI — named simply for his nickname, as people kept calling his old place wanting to buy actual cutting boards — represents his personal dream of service, and a night here feels like the very lap of luxury.

For the sushi nerd

Takai by Kashiba

180 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; 425-502-7259; takaibykashiba.com; reservations required; $180 for chef’s counter, $150 for table seating, gratuity not included; sake and wine pairing $75, tea pairing $35, plus beer/wine/sake by the glass/bottle

This new Bellevue spot is the one with the dress code — no “gym clothing,” flip-flops, etc., with a somewhat stern advance voicemail reminding you of this and to not be tardy. Omakase is served at tables in part of the sleek, high-ceilinged space, but for $30 more, a seat at the chef’s counter is yours — which, at this point, why wouldn’t you? The experience begins awkwardly; for an obviously expensive build-out, very little has been left as waiting room, so the lucky 10 of you end up sardined for a bit near the front door. But then you’re guided to chef Jun Takai’s domain, mostly hidden behind a partition, with smooth jazz setting the stage for coming seamlessness.

The Kashiba of the restaurant’s name is indeed local master Shiro — semiretired now, he’s at his own namesake restaurant only two days a week, and here he seeks to expand his Seattle sushi legacy via Takai, a talent he recruited from Japan over a decade ago. Takai started out on the supply side, gaining intimate ichthyological knowledge working for his uncle’s fish markets in Kyoto, then training in sushi restaurants in Tokyo and Yokohama. This deep expertise was everywhere evident in our 23-course expedition, including seasonal hot courses prepared in the kitchen under Takai’s direction as well as astonishingly marvelous nigiri. To begin: daikon simmered in dashi with golden miso over the top, with the melty-soft radish’s near-sweetness balanced against the miso’s ferment; a few tiny purple shiso flowers added color and a minute spicy ping. To end: perfect, pillowy tamago that Takai theatrically brands with his own name, laughing about how hot the iron is.

In between comes, for example, Spanish chu toro, aged 19 days, dissolvingly lush on the tongue; or chewy-sweet squid gently crisscross tenderized with a long knife, served with a skewer of smoky deep-fried squid leg, slightly glazed and barely battered. There’s a masterful handroll performance, along with friendly party games for the group — e.g., what’s your favorite fish? A consummate host, Takai nerded out with a guest who wanted to talk about different vinegars for shari, while gently teasing another for not liking geoduck (and giving them scallop, specially, instead).

Shiro himself appeared at our dinner, thrilling everybody — “I’m fan-boying out!” one man said, questioning his neighbors about whether asking for a photo would be acceptable. It absolutely was, and turns out chef Takai will happily come out from behind the counter for one, too.