NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming audiobook about Mark Twain offers food for thought, and some thoughts for food.
Nick Offerman will narrate “Twain’s Feast,” a look at Twain’s life through the food he loved.
The producer and distributor Audible Inc. announced Tuesday that the book comes out Nov. 2.
Audible is calling “Twain’s Feast” a “surprising culinary and ecological history” of the country.
Offerman, who teamed with writer Andrew Beahrs, has worked on Twain projects before.
He has narrated audio editions of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”