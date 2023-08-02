Phinney Ridge boasts some cool barhopping haunts.

Neighborhood patrons can sip a Vieux Carré at the cocktail den Oliver’s Twist like they’re in New Orleans, or catch up with neighbors at 74th Street Ale House. Across the street, the 2-year-old wine bar Chez Phinney is a popular date spot and after-work hangout. And any beer geek worth their suds knows a visit to nearby Ridgewood Bottle & Tap is a must. The 42-tap house features the cult favorite Pliny the Elder double IPA from Russian River Brewing and gems from well-regarded breweries such as Evil Twin and de Garde Brewing.

This local secret is out now, especially since the critically acclaimed Holy Mountain Brewing Co. set up shop on Phinney this summer.

Now it’s a “come one, come all” kind of vibe, as Holy Mountain has attracted its legions of fans around Greater Seattle to this North Seattle neighborhood. Its new 100-seat tasting room on the ground floor of Shared Roof, a new 35-unit apartment complex on Greenwood Avenue, has been packed since the opening.

And the block party is just getting started. Doe Bay Wine Co., the hip bottle shop from Orcas Island, just opened a wine bar in the same complex as Holy Mountain. Joining it soon: big-name chef Renee Erickson and her enoteca Lioness, which focuses on Italian wines.

And next spring, the guys behind the Ridgewood beer hall will open Frostē Bar in the new Phinney Station, with a rooftop deck and a front yard with firepits, bocce courts and cornhole boards, plus three parking spaces for food trucks.

Read on for more details on the latest drinking spot in Phinney, along with nods to other recent North Seattle bar openings nearby.

Doe Bay Wine Co.

7009 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle (Phinney Ridge); 564-202-4590; doebaywinecompany.com

This Eastsound wine shop expands to Phinney with a 12-seat tasting room. Doe Bay carries 500 different labels on the shelves, including many small and artisanal producers from the Old World and the new. Owner Cole Sisson, the former head sommelier for the Michael Mina restaurant at the Bellagio casino in Las Vegas, curated the wine list, and plans to bring in winemakers from around the region to do special tastings. No food, but Ben’s Bread next door plans to bake plenty of pastries, grab-and go items and pizza slices for customers to take over to the wine bar and Holy Mountain. The tasting room is 21-and-older. Doe Bay also plans to add a dozen seats out front, where dogs will be allowed.

Wildwood Spirits Co.

1400 N.W. 53rd St., Seattle (Ballard); 206-782-1611; wildwoodspiritsco.com

When this newcomer to the Ballard brewery district pours you a cold one, it won’t be a pilsner, but a vodka. The Bothell distillery just opened a second tasting room, near Reuben’s Brews, to introduce Ballard to its line of vodka, gin, bourbon and rye, as well as cocktails made from Wildwood’s booze. Owner and distiller Erik Liedholm also imported two pot stills from Germany and will start cranking out more whiskey while the Bothell distillery focuses on gin and other clear spirits, he said.

Showboat Seattle

4358B Leary Way N.W., Seattle (Frelard); 206-789-1548; showboatseattle.com

In Frelard, Bad Jimmy’s brewery pivots to a sports bar and live event space. The outdoor patio comes with a stage for live music and other acts. Inside is a sports bar that will show Seahawks and other hometown-team games. And behind that bar is the former brewing space, which will be converted into a second bar with another stage for live entertainment. Showboat does not have a food menu, but the former brewery welcomes customers to bring over food from its neighbors, pizza joint Big Mario’s and S/T Hooligans, known for its fried chicken. In related news, Old Stove Brewing is expanding into the former space of Lagunitas Brewing Co., and will set up a tasting room and beer garden there later this summer.

Ballard Beer Box

2446 N.W. Market St., Seattle (Ballard); ballardbeerbox.com

This unassuming bottle shop on a quiet stretch is easy to miss. Just look for the glass door with the sign that reads, “No longer accepting Monopoly money as legal tender,” and you’ll find a shop with a sense of humor — and coolers packed with 300 different craft beers, ciders and natural wines. Some stellar international beers are featured, including Tilquin lambic ales and the Belgian-style white ale from Yoho Brewing in Japan. Its modest kitchen does Neapolitan-inspired pies and bruschetta, and will soon add salads and ice cream to the menu board. It’s all-ages and dog-friendly.