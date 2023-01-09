The iconic U District hangout Northlake Tavern & Pizza House will serve its last pizza Jan. 31. Opened in 1953 by Herb and Evelyn Friedman, the Tavern is currently run by its third owner, Abdoullah, who has worked at Northlake since 1981.

An announcement detailing the closure was posted on the restaurant’s social media pages Saturday. Abdoullah, who was trained by Herb Friedman and took over ownership from Cheryl Berkovich-Winzenread six years ago, cited health issues as the reason for closing the nearly 70-year-old establishment. Abdoullah, 70, will be retiring. Local minichain Big Mario’s will take over the space, and the plan is to reopen the Tavern in March as a Big Mario’s after a small refresh.

The Tavern, filled with custom David Horsey cartoons, plenty of neon beer signs and red gingham tablecloths, has been known among college students for pizzas topped with a mountain of ingredients so big it’s tough to see the crust. A large specialty pie weighs over 6 pounds and costs nearly 43 bucks.

Once the space reopens as a Big Mario’s, it will shift from a 21+ tavern to an all-ages venue. Hard liquor will be available and the massive pies will be replaced by New York-style pizza.

A party is planned for the Tavern’s final day where fans of Northlake can join previous owners and staff for a send-off for Abdoullah.

Northlake Tavern & Pizza House 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday; 660 N.E. Northlake Way, Seattle; 206-633-5317; northlaketavern.com