In January, chef Marcus Samuelsson was spotted around Capitol Hill and Pike Place Market, and the Twitterati speculated on where the star of PBS’ “No Passport Required” was chowing down around town.

You’ll find out this Friday (Dec. 13, 9 p.m., PBS) in the premiere of the second season of a food show that peeks into the daily lives of immigrant and refugee communities through the prism of their traditions and cuisine.

In the Seattle episode, Samuelsson focuses the lens on our Filipino scene, a food culture that, in comparison to other Asian groups, is woefully underrepresented in much mainstream chatter about food.

“Filipino American is the second-largest Asian immigrant group in this country and also makes up about 3% of the population in Seattle,” Samuelsson says during the show. “But most Americans have no clue what is a Filipino dish.”

Thus begins a food-hopping, fast-moving 55 minutes where Samuelsson bounces around the Sound with local Filipino American chef Melissa Miranda. He plops down on a food crate by a parking lot to sample pork blood stew with Blue Scholars rapper and co-founder of Hood Famous Bakeshop, Geo Quibuyen. He ventures north to hang out along a chilly pier in the dead of winter to try his hand at squid jigging with chef Brian Madayag of Barkada, the Filipino Hawaiian restaurant in Edmonds.

Sadly, two pit stops the TV crew made — at East Trading Co. on Capitol Hill and Ludi’s downtown — have since closed. And the Filipino communities in the South End won’t be pleased that two popular Filipino hangouts in the Tukwila area, Max’s and Jollibee, didn’t get a shout out. (Hey, I’m just the messenger. Send your complaints to the producers of “No Passport Required.”)

Otherwise, Samuelsson’s trip around the Sound covered the usual suspects.

Here are some of the restaurants Samuelsson visited in the Seattle episode of “No Passport Required,” and the dishes he sampled.

Oriental Mart: sinigang (salmon collar and tamarind broth and mustard greens), longanisa sweet sausage and chicken abodo. Pike Place Market, 1506 Pike Place, #509, Seattle; 206-622-8488

Fou Lee Market & Deli: lechon (crispy pork belly) and dinuguan (pork blood stew with garlic, chilies and vinegar). 2050 S. Columbian Way, Seattle; 206-764-9607

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar: ube cheesecake and buko coconut pie; 504 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 107 A; 206-485-7049, hoodfamousbakeshop.com

Knee High Stocking Co.: arroz caldo (rice porridge with chicken, ginger and lemon grass). 1356 E. Olive Way, Seattle; text 206-979-7049, kneehighstocking.com

Archipelago: a tasting menu that included pandesal (roll made with Washington red winter wheat), kinilaw (steelhead belly ceviche ver jus with apples), sinigang (king salmon in an Oregon cranberry broth) and the dinuguan stew. 5607 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; archipelagoseattle.com

Barkada: lechon kawali (pork belly with toyomansi sauce) and shrimp chips with chili vinegar. 622 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; 425-670-2222, barkadaedmonds.com

“No Passport Required”: The hourlong premiere that features Marcus Samuelsson’s tour of the Seattle Filipino food scene airs at 9 p.m. Dec. 13 on PBS. More info at kcts9.org