I remember the first time I made my own Thanksgiving dinner, far away from the comfort of my parents’ kitchen. I didn’t stop at turkey and mashed potatoes; instead deciding there needed to be at least four other sides. Dessert! Maybe a charcuterie plate? What will we snack on all day?! The grocery list soon ballooned as if I were throwing a massive party, not just dinner for myself and my roommates. It all started to feel a bit too much.

If that feels familiar to you, consider this your free pass. It’s been an especially long year. Give yourself a break and pick up Thanksgiving dinner. Turn on the oven only to reheat. Call the loved ones you might not be seeing for a quick chat during the time you would be spending in the kitchen. If you haven’t made this decision already, never fear — the nine restaurants listed below are taking Thanksgiving preorders through this weekend (some even as late as the Tuesday before).

If you’re not into cooking, remember that indoor dining at restaurants has been banned through Dec. 14. Some places are still doing outdoor dining, but party size is limited to five. And with this latest spike in COVID-19 cases, health authorities advise that takeout is still safest.

Pecos Pit (various locations): Order a smoked turkey ($114.99) or spiral ham ($79.99), or get an entire meal, complete with mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls and pie ($249.99). Meals are designed to feed up to six people with leftovers. Available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in West Seattle (4400 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-708-7691), downtown (1505 Pike Place Market, Seattle; 206-538-0779) or Sodo (2260 First Ave. S., Seattle; 206-623-0629). Order online or call 206-487-6603 by Monday, Nov. 23 (48-hour notice recommended). pecospit.com

Plum Bistro (Capitol Hill): An entire vegan Thanksgiving feast for up to eight people ($186.50) is on offer, as well as individual entrees ($27-$29) and sides for two to four people ($11-$20.50). Order online. Whole pies and slices are available for pickup ($16-$24) on Wednesday, Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Order online or in person. 1429 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-838-5333; plumbistro.com

Hearth (Kirkland): Four-course meal with a choice of traditional turkey and stuffing or braised short ribs with sweet potatoes and roasted root vegetables ($50/person). A three-course kids meal with turkey and pumpkin pie is also available ($25). Preorders must be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 24. Call to order. 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-284-5900; hearthkirkland.com

The Lakehouse (Bellevue): Order a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for one that includes an individual pumpkin cream pie ($48) or bump up the order to feed four ($160) or eight ($210). Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 23, and picked up on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Order online. 10455 N.E. Fifth Place, Bellevue; 425-454-7076; thelakehousebellevue.com

Brothers & Co (Sodo): A grain-stuffed delicata squash takes the place of traditional turkey, plus a lineup of vegetarian and vegan offerings from Pullman loaf stuffing to chickpea and kuri squash spread. All dishes are designed to serve three to five people ($9.50-$24) and sold a la carte. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22, for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. Order online. 206-550-2409; brothersandco.me

Skalka (downtown): Enjoy a Georgian feast that includes turkey satsivi (a traditional walnut sauce), appetizers, khachapuri and honey cake ($44/person). Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 24, for delivery between 4-6 p.m. the week of Thanksgiving. Delivery available within 25 miles from downtown Seattle. Order online. 77 Spring St., Seattle; 206-408-8169; skalkaseattle.com

The Metropolitan Grill (downtown): Choose from prime rib ($175), herb-roasted turkey ($150) or a citrus-honey glazed ham ($125) plus sides and apple pie for four. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22, for pickup or delivery (free within a 15-mile radius) between Nov. 23-25. Order online. 820 Second Ave., Seattle; 206-624-3287; themetropolitangrill.com

Andaluca (downtown): Enjoy an herbed turkey breast with gravy or butternut squash risotto plus all the traditional sides and dessert ($55/person). Orders must be placed by midnight Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 5 p.m. Order online. 407 Olive Way, Seattle; 206-382-6999; andaluca.com

Ba Sa (Bainbridge Island): Order a Vietnamese-inspired Thanksgiving feast complete with jalapeño sausage-stuffed roast duck, Chinese sausage and dried shrimp risotto, fermented shrimp and chili greens, and almond cassava cake ($150/two people, $195/four people). Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup Thanksgiving Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Order online. 101 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; 206-565-3287; basabainbridgeisland.com