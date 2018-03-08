MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new king cheese has been crowned in Wisconsin.
The winner of the 2018 World Championship Cheese Contest is a hard sheep’s milk cheese called Esquirrou. The announcement was made Thursday night in Madison.
Esquirrou is made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie by Michel Touyarou and imported by Savencia Cheese USA of New Holland, Pennsylvania.
Twenty cheeses out of a record 3,402 entries were finalists for the top prize. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which hosts the contest , said five of those cheeses were from Wisconsin.
Most Read Life Stories
- What you need to know about vitamin B12
- 6 iconic Northwest experiences to look ahead to as winter ends VIEW
- The adorable pancakes my husband, Jimmy Kimmel, cooks for our kids are making my life hell
- The secrets to getting into two Seattle hot spots: JuneBaby and Salt & Straw
- In its new home, Pintxo remains a labor of love | Restaurant review VIEW
The contest began Tuesday. Judges had to sniff, taste and inspect 121 classes of dairy products, with entries from 26 nations.
Two years ago a smear-ripened hard cheese called Grand Cru Surchoix made by Fitchburg, Wisconsin-based Emmi Roth USA won the biennial contest. The cheese is made in Monroe, Wisconsin. The company is a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group.