A rush of new Asian restaurants is popping up around Seattle, none bigger than Dough Zone, an Eastside soup-dumpling chain that's muscling in on Din Tai Fung. Also, more great coffee in Seattle and Bellevue.

D’ La Santa is the latest Mexican restaurant to open on Capitol Hill, focusing less on cheap tacos and more on high-end steaks, including a 44-ounce Tomahawk ribeye served with roasted bone marrow.

Kamonegi is the new soba-and-tempura spot in Fremont, where chef and owner is the new soba-and-tempura spot in Fremont, where chef and owner Mutsuko Soma makes noodles from scratch. Her starters, though, may be even better than her soba and tempura. Try the foie gras with sake-poached shrimp and the plate of duck meatballs.

Xi’an Food, the new Chinese restaurant on Capitol Hill, does hand-pulled noodles and dumplings — from the same folks behind Qin restaurant in Edmonds.

Swiftwater Cellars, a wine restaurant in Suncadia Resort, expands to Old Bellevue on Main Street.

Kokkaku, the Japanese steakhouse along the main Wallingford drag, specializes in pork Tonkatsu and “Mishima Reserve Wagyu” cut, the buttery, high-grade steak that’s all the rage now around Seattle. Happy hour is more like nose-to-tail eating.

Dough Zone, the wildly popular soup-dumpling chain on the Eastside, expands to Seattle, and food writer Bethany Jean Clement declares it’s better than Din Tai Fung. Fighting words!

Gather Kitchen+Bar opens on the bottom floor of mixed-used complex, The Commons At Ballard, an eclectic, Eurocentric menu with charcuterie, steak and seafood. Its new eight-course ($80) tasting menu seems a better deal. There’s also a generous happy hour.

Queer/Bar opens on Capitol Hill with the intent of not just showcasing drag shows and “local queer art performances” but also “the culinary talents of LGBTQIA chefs.”

Two Fingers Social opens on Delridge Way SW in a former payday loan and marijuana dispensary space. West Seattle Blog reports it’s a “bourbon/scotch-centric” bar with sandwiches. Its big screen will feature “old movies” and maybe “classic music videos.” No games shown.

The Wine Station debuts on Beacon Hill. Eater reports owner Luis Rodriguez “hopes his wine bar will act as an inclusive community gathering place welcoming of people of color.” The Wine Station, 2533 16th Ave. S., was formerly The Station cafe, which moved to a bigger space, Eater reported.

Joli does food inspired by the”French-Italian Riviera,” according to the blog My Ballard. There’s braised rabbit and Mediterranean-inspired small plates as well as the familiar — burgers and steak frites.

New Palmi Korean BBQ opens in the U-District, more bibimbap for UW students.

Two new Thai restaurants: Ban Hua Sai, opens in Maple Leaf while Kati Vegan Thai comes to South Lake Union.

Corazon Azteca, a Mexican food truck, comes to Kirkland in the North Rose Hill area. It parks at 12840 N.E. 85th Street.

Aviv Hummus Bar opens on Capitol Hill, doing falafel, hummus and shawarma spiced ground beef.

Obec Brewing is the latest to open in Ballard with 12 taps, including one for cider. Don’t expect lots of hop bombs; the focus here is more on malty and European-style beers. Its Czech pilsner has been a big hit so far.

Caffeine fix: Because we never get sick of good coffee, the folks behind the stellar Seattle Coffee Works is opening a fourth location, Cascade Coffee Works, in South Lake Union. Note that it’s in soft opening mode as of Monday, Oct. 30. Its grand opening is on Nov. 8, when coffee will be free from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1130 Thomas St, and there will be free drink vouchers for the first 300 customers. Bulletproof, which hawks coffee and nutritional products, opens its first local café, also in South Lake Union. Dote Coffee opens in the Lincoln Square Expansion in Bellevue with small batches of “direct trade green coffee” that can be also be served with its “signature chocolate, ice cream and booze.” More detail in Daily Coffee News.

And no restaurant update is complete without poke openings: Beyond the Bowl opens in Lake City Way and Poke Lover comes to the U District. (Poke Lover may also be expanding to Ballard soon.)