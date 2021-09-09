You don’t have to leave your gate or get in line to order food at the airport anymore, thanks to “Gita,” the robot that delivers.

Airline passengers can now order from McDonald’s and other restaurants at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by using the online food delivery service Order SEA. For a $2.99 fee, Gita, the robot on wheels, escorted by a human, will deliver your meal to your gate, airport officials announced Thursday morning.

Gita can store up to 40 pounds of food, but if she gets overwhelmed, your meal will be delivered by a human courier instead. But if demand is high, airport officials said there might be a fleet of robot couriers roaming the terminals in the future.

Airline passengers with a mobile phone or laptop can get sandwiches, coffee and other food delivered from 15 terminal restaurants such as Trail Head BBQ, Rel’Lish Burger Lounge, Capitol Hill Food Hall and Pei Wei. Officials expect the airport, which has 55 restaurants, will get more food vendors to sign up with the robot delivery service soon.

“Technology can make your airport experience more flexible and less stressful,” Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho said in a prepared statement. “OrderSEA means travelers can skip standing in a crowded line, the least fun and most stressful part of any trip.”

During its recent soft launch, Order SEA took in 1,200 food orders, including more than 500 for gate delivery, airport officials reported. Airport officials hope the delivery app will reduce long lines at the airport McDonald’s and other popular eateries nearby.

Gita, the $3,200 robot, is owned by AtYourGate, the company that runs the airport delivery app. The Philadelphia International Airport also has a meal delivery robot similar to the one that will be use by Sea-Tac.