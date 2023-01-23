One of the most sought-after reservations in Washington state — the nationally acclaimed Matia Kitchen & Bar in Eastsound, San Juan County — has closed.

Drew Downing, one of the Matia owners, confirmed Monday that he and chef Avery Adams will open another restaurant this spring in downtown Orcas Island, but declined to comment on the fallout with Matia investors that led to the closure.

“We are opening a restaurant in a bigger and better space with the same staff and same concept,” Downing said. “That’s all I will comment on at this point.”

Two investors in the acclaimed restaurant, Tara Anderson and Michael Cleveland, did not return calls regarding the closure by press time.

Even at a time when many big-name chefs are opening in the Seattle area, few had generated the buzz of Matia, which opened as a brick-and-mortar in May 2021 after debuting as a pop-up under the direction of Downing and chef Adams in 2016.

The farm-to-table bistro became one of the most in-demand reservations in Washington state, especially after all the accolades started to roll in. Last fall, the Orcas Island restaurant made The New York Times’ cut of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now.”

In 2021, celebrity cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt called Matia “the best, most exciting restaurant I’ve been to in at least a decade or longer. I can’t remember being so blown away by the food and wine program. … Local food and casual dining at its finest.”

