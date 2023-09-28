Frozen pizza is a friend to many, from the hungry after-school tween to the broke college student or desperate parent.

Perhaps you’re picturing the venerable Totino’s Party Pizza — dry yet greasy, with a distinctly artificial taste to its toppings — or the long-running DiGiorno slogan, “It’s not delivery, it’s DiGiorno.” You likely aren’t imagining a gourmet pie, but a quick, cheap comfort-food snack — at once delicious and objectively bad.

But frozen pizza in Seattle is having a moment because local bakers and pizza pros dared to wonder: “What if frozen pizza was actually good?” — without a qualifier.

Seattle baker Corrie Strandjord and her husband and business partner Eric Anderson run the frozen pizza company Good Luck Bread. During the pandemic, they and other Seattle chefs dedicated themselves to elevating the frozen and pre-prepared pizza, turning it from a punchline into a legitimately delicious dinner option.

These pandemic projects turned into legitimate business models: They’re selling thousands of pre-made pizzas online and in grocery stores for 15 bucks or less.

So why frozen pizza? Here’s how Seattle’s pre-made pizza scene started heating up.

Pandemic baking

Strandjord is a lifelong baker. Formerly working as a special-education teacher at Mercer International Middle School on Beacon Hill, she changed careers to focus on her passion: food.

She started a meal service in 2019 called Good Luck Dinner. By the time the pandemic hit in March 2020, she was cooking full time for four families. To give her clients an easy pizza night without stretching dough or making a floury mess in the kitchen, Strandjord “landed on frozen pizza.”

“The folks I was feeding really liked it, and one couple said, ‘You should do this,’” she recalled. “This is your business.”

When Anderson was laid off from his longtime gig in operations at Molly Moon’s as the pandemic shut down Seattle-area restaurants, the duo got serious about frozen pizza, using Strandjord’s sourdough starter as the base. They bought a commercial freezer and emptied out the backroom of their house to turn it into a manufacturing space, whipping up pizzas 10 at a time, perfecting the amount of sauce on the pizza (and realizing they needed to add more after the initial partial-bake, or par-bake), nailing the right amount of spotting on the bottom of the pizza skin, and getting a rise on the dough that survives the journey from oven to freezer and back to the oven.

“We call the pizza the ‘best ever frozen pizza’ because we think it is, but also, we’re always tweaking and thinking and improving through the freezing process,” Strandjord said. “You want to treat it differently based on the life it lives.”

In the summer of 2020, as the frozen pizza business really got cooking, they sought advice from their friend Brandon Pettit, owner of Seattle pizza shops Delancey and Dino’s Tomato Pie.

At the time, Pettit was closing Dino’s at 8 p.m., so he offered the space to Strandjord and Anderson after hours, allowing them to work through the night, fine-tuning their process and delivering pizzas to a small group of friends. The couple launched the Good Luck Bread frozen pizza website the week before the 2020 presidential election with a goal of selling 40 pies.

“And now we sell 600 to 800 in a week,” Anderson said.

After an October 2021 Instagram post from Seattle star chef, cookbook author and food influencer J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, Good Luck Bread gained 2,000 followers overnight. Before long, they needed more space.

Last September, Strandjord and Anderson moved into a commercial kitchen space on Airport Way South in Sodo, where they now mix pizza dough two days before it’s par-baked in a gleaming PizzaMaster deck oven.

The finished product, baked from frozen, is like a sturdy Neapolitan pie. The crust has great flavor and a crackle-crisp crust. The sauce holds onto its deep, tomato flavor, and the toppings — from sweet corn and shishitos in the summer to fennel-y Italian sausage in the winter — are bursting with flavor.

And Dino’s wasn’t the only kitchen that went through a pandemic transition, opening the door for pre-made pizza innovation.

When dining rooms closed that March, Colin Penttinen, chef de cuisine at Willmott’s Ghost and Deep Dive in the Amazon Spheres, started talking about frozen pizza almost immediately.

“It was more jokey,” Penttinen said, “but then it’s kind of snowballed into a thing and now I’m making hundreds and hundreds of them.”

Like Good Luck Bread, the pizza base is created from a sourdough starter, par-baked, topped with fresh toppings, then flash-frozen and vacuum-sealed. While Good Luck Bread pies are fluffy and delicate, the Willmott’s Ghost frozen pizza is square, sturdy and crisp. They’re also “completely different” than the ones served in the Spheres.

“When you bake it in your oven it’s crispy as hell on the bottom, which is curious, because at Wilmott’s, it’s far more ‘bread with toppings.’ The frozen [pizza] is texturally totally different but awesome,” Penttinen said.

The chef is making around 400 a month but said he could bump it up to about 1,000 if there was demand. The majority of the pies goes to eight Seattle-area PCC Community Market stores, but you can also buy the pizzas at The Whale Wins and Willmott’s Ghost.

And while these frozen pizza endeavors are plenty big for their chefs, the operations are dwarfed by a third major player in Seattle’s upscale prepared pizza scene.

Pizza factories

A few blocks away from Good Luck Bread, the Tutta Bella Fresh Division opened in June after starting to sell par-baked pizzas in April 2020.

Tutta Bella owner Joe Fugere had been in talks to open two “grocerants,” at the Kirkland and University Village QFCs, since late 2019; after restaurant dining rooms closed in 2020, though, Tutta Bella pivoted and launched grab-and-go offerings, quickly expanding to 30 QFC stores. The company turned their Bellevue location into a full production site, shutting down the dining room and churning out salads, pastas, tiramisu and par-baked pizzas.

Pre-made pizzas aren’t Tutta Bella’s bestseller (that would be its grab-and-go salads). But demand grew rapidly and soon the staff was producing 500 per day. Tamra Nelson, now vice president of the Fresh Division, was brought on board to grow the business from 30 QFCs to nearly 60 — plus some 130 Fred Meyer locations, 22 Costcos, Amazon Fresh, Smith Brothers Farms and Lumen Field.

The production ceiling at the Bellevue location was 1,000 pizzas per day, but Nelson knew there was more opportunity to grow. The company moved into the Sodo space in June, complete with three giant ovens: Filomena, Carolina and Maria, after Fugere’s great-grandmother, grandmother and mom.

“We had a christening where Joe brought in a priest to bless the ovens, and a musician, and everyone sang ‘Sweet Caroline,’” Nelson said.

While Strandjord, Anderson and their small crew are rolling through hundreds of pizzas on each production day, the staff of 68 at Tutta Bella are churning out upward of 2,700 pies, launching eight pizzas at a time into the gaping mouths of Filomena and Carolina, the bottom of the deck ovens rotating to give each pizza a blast of even heat.

“If this gets serious, we’re going to have to look at a conveyor system, but we’re committed to artisan at scale,” Nelson said.

To Tutta Bella, “artisan at scale” means the dough undergoes a two-day ferment system before being stretched by hand. The tomatoes are milled on-site, and all the herbs and cheeses are chopped by hand. The finished product is as close to a Tutta Bella restaurant pizza as one can get at home. The dough is slightly blistered but stretchy, and turning the oven on broil for the last two minutes of the bake ensures the cheese is perfectly blistered.

None of these pizzas are your average DiGiorno pie, nor should they be. Because while no pizza is really ever that bad, in Seattle — thanks to Good Luck Bread, Willmott’s Ghost and Tutta Bella — the bar for frozen pizza has been raised much higher.