The diver who went missing in the waters off Mukilteo’s Lighthouse Park on June 17 has been identified as 33-year-old Edmonds man Hans Korompis.

Korompis and a diving partner entered the water early that morning amid poor weather conditions and visibility. Mukilteo fire and police departments responded to a diver-in-distress call around 9:15 a.m., and arrived on the scene to find Korompis’ dive partner on shore and uninjured, but could not locate Korompis.

Search units from the area including the U.S. Coast Guard and Snohomish County sheriff’s dive team have been scouring the area over the past week. Mukilteo police, the agency leading search efforts, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday morning. Shubert Ho, the Edmonds restaurateur who is acting spokesperson for the Korompis family, says the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department has told the family that the search has now been suspended.

“Hans is still missing from his diving accident and his body has still not been recovered. The likelihood of him surviving is unlikely. The family wants people to have closure,” Ho said.

Korompis, a native of Singapore, has worked as a chef for Ho’s Feedme Hospitality Restaurant Group since 2015, and has been chef de cuisine at Mar•Ket since 2018.

“Hans was the most calm and collected and quiet guy under any circumstance; especially when it came to the daily rush and getting things done,” Ho said. “People really looked up to him. He had a knack for taking those who hadn’t cooked before and training them up to be really great.”

Korompis is survived by his parents and two brothers. The family has set up a memorial GoFundMe page.

There is no funeral planned at this time, but the family writes: “We still hope and pray Hans would come back to us one day, so we could all send him off properly. It is the least he deserved. However, even if he doesn’t, lets not be too hard on ourselves/yourselves, because he never liked to trouble other people, and is doing what he loves — traveling around the world.”