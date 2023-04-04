Failed accountant, stock-photo model, Marvel superhero. And now, actor Simu Liu can add one more line to his résumé: soup dumpling specialist. Last week, Liu joined Bellevue-based MìLà as its chief content officer.

You might know Liu better as Shang-Chi, from the 2021 Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” You might know MìLà better as Xiao Chi Jie, the direct-to-consumer soup dumpling company that has a storefront in Bellevue’s Soma Towers.

Last week, XCJ founders Caleb Wang and Jennifer Liao rebranded their company as MìLà (the Mandarin Chinese pronunciation for “honey” and “spicy”), and brought Liu to the C-suite.

“I joined MìLà’s executive team because I believe in their business model,” Liu told The Seattle Times in an email. “It all starts with the product — restaurant quality soup dumplings that are shipped straight to your door in dry ice so they’ll always arrive perfectly frozen.”

Then MìLà, which closed a $22.5 million Series A venture capital funding round in February, dropped a third announcement: their frozen soup dumplings will be sold in grocery stores starting mid-April. That’s Metropolitan Market, Town & Country and QFC stores in the Pacific Northwest, and Costcos in the Bay Area.

The initial MìLà-Liu connection took place a year ago, with a friend-of-a-friend-type situation. Someone knew someone who knew the Chinese Canadian movie star and reached out: Would he be interested in sampling some pork xiao long bao (soup dumpling)? A package was sent to Liu’s place in Los Angeles, where Liu’s mom and dad were visiting.

Apparently, his parents ate all the soup dumplings and didn’t save him any, according to Liao and Wang.

“When [my parents] raved about the products, I knew I had to get involved somehow,” Liu said.

Liu made an initial angel investment before getting a single taste. Last August, the MìLà co-founders and Liu got together in person for the first time and hit it off.

Burning questions first. What’s Liu like in person?

“Super humble guy,” Wang said. “We ordered pizza, and he was serving us. It felt like we were friends.”

Liu was immediately interested in the business, and not just as a celebrity collaboration.

As the chief content officer, Liu will be working on creative and marketing aspects of the business: driving campaigns, leading strategy behind them, doing ad spots, deciding which stories to tell. Not necessarily day-to-day involvement, but in regular meetings and texting all the time, Wang said. “We describe it as board-level commitment,” he added.

“I think he has a lot of ideas and the platform to be able to tell the story and work with people to tell the story,” Liao said. “It feels like a really good partnership.”

MìLà began as a single brick-and-mortar store in Bellevue’s Soma Towers. Liao and Wang, both second-generation Chinese Americans, opened a mom-and-pop shop in 2018 specializing in classic Chinese street food. Along the way, the couple became an actual mom and pop; they got married the week before lockdown and welcomed baby August, now 5 months old.

Their restaurant was only two years old when COVID hit. To keep his staff employed, Wang started taking Google Doc orders for frozen soup dumplings from his apartment in his pajamas. The initial batch was packaged in Ziploc bags from Costco inside a brown paper bag. Their delivery zone was the Seattle metro area, and the delivery drivers were Wang, his wife, the chef, the servers and back-of-house employees.

Doorstep soup dumpling delivery went viral. Wang started getting requests for frozen soup dumplings from people outside the Seattle area. Can you ship to us in Kentucky? Texas? New York? And the ad hoc e-commerce business was born.

More than 20 million soup dumplings later, the process has gotten a lot more refined. MìLà outgrew the restaurant kitchen and moved production to a facility in Auburn. Research and development still happens in downtown Bellevue. Wang estimates the company makes 500 to 1,000 deliveries a day now (though he’s no longer the delivery driver).

As business grew, MìLà expanded its offerings. Barbecue skewers in the summer, ice cream (Liu’s favorite flavor is rose lychee), then noodles in October. Gluten-free and vegan soup dumplings are in the pipeline.

The original name, Xiao Chi Jie, literally means “street food avenue.” As the company expanded beyond street food, Liao and Wang picked a new name — MìLà — that could grow with them.

“We feel super lucky that we are in this moment when people care about really good Chinese food,” Wang said. “We could have done the exact same thing 20 years ago and I don’t think we would have seen the same success. We feel really fortunate that what we’re doing is resonating and getting appreciated.”