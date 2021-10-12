When it comes to chicken wings, a crispy wing is a good wing in my book, and the best wings feature juicy meat but a crispy skin covered in a succulent sauce.

To achieve this, many places fry their wings because this guarantees a crunch. While frying wings is quick, getting the oil temperature right and monitoring them can be a hassle — especially if you’re doing it in your home kitchen. Luckily, there is a way to get crispy chicken wings while baking them: baking powder.



Yes, you read that right, baking powder. Lightly tossing your chicken wings in baking powder before cooking changes the pH balance of the skin, allowing it to become crispy and succulent.

And of course you can’t have chicken wings without sauce, so pair these wings with your favorite hot sauce or try one of these two sauces: voodoo sauce, a smoky, Cajun-style sauce that is used on a variety of meats, from chicken to shrimp; or a citrus beer sauce that you can make using your favorite lager to whip up a unique, sticky sauce that’ll have you licking your fingers.

Now you’re all set with some delicious homemade wings as you settle into the couch to watch the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural regular-season opener on Tuesday night!

_____

Crispy baked chicken wings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 60-80 minutes

Makes: 20 wings, or 2-3 servings, depending on how hungry you are

INGREDIENTS:

For the wings:

20 party wings (individual drum/ flats; not the full wing); patted dry.

1 tablespoon of baking powder, aluminum-free (Note: Do not confuse this with baking soda!)

Salt and pepper to taste

For the citrus beer sauce:

1 cup beer (lager, Pilsner or any light-colored beer is fine)

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili flakes

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1 teaspoon lime zest

Juice from 1 lime

¾ cup honey

For the voodoo sauce:

3 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons pepper

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

¼ cup brown sugar

½ – ¾ cup of hot sauce (I used Frank’s; if your hot sauce is more watery, use a little less)

STEPS:

To make the wings:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Prepare baking sheet by lining with foil or parchment paper. Place an oven-safe baking rack on top and spray with cooking spray. If you do not have a baking rack, spray down the foil or parchment paper. In a large bowl, add wings, toss in baking powder and then salt and pepper. Place wings on the rack or baking sheet, in a single layer. Bake for 30 minutes. Turn oven up to 425 degrees. Bake wings for another 40-50 minutes, flipping halfway through. While waiting for your wings to bake and get crispy, prepare your favorite sauce.

To make the citrus beer sauce:

In a saucepan over medium heat, add butter, garlic and chili flakes. Cook until fragrant and the garlic starts to brown — about 3-4 minutes. Add beer to the pot, stir and bring to a boil. It will most likely immediately start boiling; that’s OK. Let boil for 5-7 minutes. Reduce heat when the mixture is simmering. Add lemon and lime zest; let simmer for 10-15 minutes or until sauce is reduced. Once reduced, add honey and lime juice; cook for an additional 10 minutes. In a bowl, use tongs to toss wings in sauce before serving. Serve with additional sauce for dipping if desired.

To make the voodoo sauce: