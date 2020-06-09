Editor’s note: Sadie Davis-Suskind, 14, is an eighth grader at Jane Addams Middle School and an aspiring chef. A former “MasterChef Junior” competitor, Davis-Suskind will share a recipe each week that other kids can make as well.

Camping is rising in popularity in the United States and I think I know why.

Is it because of its ability to bring families and friends together? Is it because it allows us to experience the pristine and beautiful landscapes of nature? Perhaps.

I humbly offer that camping is so popular because it allows us to indulge — without limits — in one of the greatest culinary dishes ever: the iconic s’mores sandwich.

No one’s sure where the recipe for s’mores began, but, thanks to the Girl Scouts, it appeared in their 1927 handbook: roasted marshmallows combined with chocolate bars and graham crackers.

Here’s a tried-and-true homemade marshmallow recipe that will change the way you look at store-bought versions. And, to mix things up a bit, I present you with a recipe for skillet s’mores, making portion control even harder!

Marshmallows

Equipment:

Stand mixer with whisk attachment

Candy thermometer

Ingredients:

Nonstick spray for greasing your pan

3 envelopes plus 1 ½ teaspoons powdered unflavored gelatin

1 cup ice-cold water

1 ½ cups sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

½ cup powdered sugar

1. Pour the gelatin into the bowl of your stand mixer along with a ½ cup ice-cold water. Let the mixture sit while you prepare the syrup.

2. Combine sugar, corn syrup, salt and the rest of the water in a medium pan. Stir just enough to combine the ingredients. Cover and cook over medium-high heat for a few minutes. Take the cover off and clip a candy thermometer onto the side of the pan. Gently stir the pan a few times and cook until the mixture reaches 240 degrees, about 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Put your stand mixer with whisk attachment on low speed. Very carefully and slowly, pour the hot sugar syrup down the side of the bowl, into the mixture. Once the syrup is safely in the bowl, turn up the speed to the highest it will go and whip for 10 to 15 minutes, adding vanilla paste or extract during the last minute. Your mixture should be very stiff and thick.

4. Spray your pan with oil. On top of this, coat the bottom of pan with powdered sugar. Pour your mixture into the prepared pan and even out the top with a spatula or knife. Let your marshmallows sit, uncovered for at least 2 hours or overnight.

5. When firm, sift a good amount of powdered sugar onto a flat cutting surface. Cut around the edge of the pan with a knife and turn the marshmallows out onto the sugared surface in one large piece. Cut the marshmallow into 1 ½-inch cubes and lightly dust all sides.

Skillet S’mores

Equipment:

Cast-iron skillet

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

24 ounces semisweet chocolate morsels

10 ounces large marshmallows

Graham crackers

1. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.

2. Place the skillet inside your preheated oven for 5 minutes.

3. Wearing a heavy-duty mitt or using your parent helper, remove skillet from oven. Melt butter in the skillet, evenly covering the surface.

4. Pour chocolate into the skillet, covering the bottom entirely. Top with your delicious homemade marshmallows.

5. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes, until marshmallows are toasted.

6. Remove skillet from the oven and serve with graham crackers.

If you’re ready to hit the great outdoors, whether it’s a park or your backyard, this skillet recipe works equally well over a campfire under the stars.

1. Place a wire rack over the top of your campfire.

2. Combine chocolate chips and butter in the skillet and place in the center of the rack.

3. Stir with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula until chocolate has melted.

4. Place your marshmallows over the top and cook until chocolate and marshmallows aregooey. Scoop away!